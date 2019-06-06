NEOMED-LABS / Pacific Biomarkers Strengthens its Immunology Franchise by Acquiring PAIRimmune

LAVAL, QC, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The recently merged NEOMED-LABS / Pacific Biomarkers (NLPBI), a leading immunology centric service provider specialized in assay development and clinical laboratory testing for vaccines and soluble large molecules, announced today the acquisition of PAIRimmune, Laval, Quebec, a non-GLP preclinical immunology service provider.

With a legacy of more than 20 years in the assay development, immunogenicity and efficacy predictive in vitro and in vivo models, PAIRimmune's CEO Danielle Poirier and her team have a solid reputation for outstanding science within the community. Since 2015, they work as a CRO with small Biotech, academic groups and the most prestigious vaccine and large molecule Pharma companies.

"As a science-driven organization, nothing makes us happier than seeing talented scientists joining forces with us. This acquisition strengthens our ligand binding and neutralization assays R&D capabilities, and this is a determinant growth engine for each of our biomarkers, bioanalytical and vaccine divisions. PAIRimmune also increases our flow cytometry capacity currently in high demand and places us in a situation to answer positively to requests with either an in vivo, ex-vivo or immunohistology component. A perfect match!" said Dr Benoit Bouche, NLPBI President and Chief Executive Officer.

This acquisition reinforces NLPBI's ability to serve the needs of the health industry from the preclinical stage where this is so critical to develop robust data needed to take informed go/no-go decisions.

"The exponential growth of NLPBI these last years is impressive and proves the need for the emergence of a world class immunology specialist CRO. We are thrilled to become part of this story. Not a bold decision, however, as many employees are former GSK colleagues and old friends, working in the same building in Laval. This gives us the feeling to already be part of the family. Our clients will get access from day one to state-of-the-art labs and synergistic expertise that will result in an improved quality of service.", said Danielle Poirier, President of PAIRimmune.

PAIRimmune will pursue its operations under the leadership of Danielle Poirier, Director of Preclinical Services and Matthieu Daugan, Associate Director of Preclinical Services.

PAIRimmune will be rebranded this fall at the same time than NEOMED-LABS and Pacific Biomarkers under the same new corporate identity currently in development.

ABOUT NEOMED-LABS / PACIFIC BIOMARKERS

NEOMED-LABS / Pacific Biomarkers is a leading assay development and specialty clinical laboratory CRO whose versatile team of scientists and technology platforms were instrumental in the development, qualification, validation, and large-scale sample testing of assays that supported the FDA filing of almost 100 new molecular entities, including blockbuster vaccines and soluble large molecules. We proudly provide superior services and unrivaled expertise in immunology based on a client-centric team approach and expedited development time.

For more information, please visit: www.neomedlabs.com / www.pacbio.com

ABOUT PAIRimmune

PAIRimmune is a Contract Research Organization specialized in immunology evaluation for vaccine and immunotherapy development. We offer to our client scientific methods combined with a biopharma expertise to move forward early biological products. Based on in vivo and in vitro expertise, we build for our clients an adapted solution for their project. All of this for the benefit of our industry, academic and small biotech sponsors.

For more information, please visit: www.pairimmune.com

SOURCE NEOMED-LABS