NEOMED's Bitonte College of Dentistry Earns Initial Accreditation

The new academic endeavor becomes the only public dental college in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) has earned initial accreditation for its Bitonte College of Dentistry by the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA). The decision allows NEOMED to move forward offering a Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) degree program. The University will recruit students this year for enrollment in the fall of 2025.

Oral health is the number one unmet health need of Ohioans, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. Furthermore, 77 of the 88 Ohio counties are considered Health Professional Shortage Areas in dental care.

"NEOMED's foremost goal is to serve the health care needs of Ohioans," said NEOMED President John T. Langell, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., M.B.A. "The Bitonte College of Dentistry will continue NEOMED's legacy of training health professionals who proudly serve both rural and urban areas."

"We are dedicated to addressing this major health concern in Northeast Ohio and across the state as we look to increase access to dental care throughout our region," said Frank Beck, D.D.S., FAAHD, inaugural dean of the Bitonte College of Dentistry.

The Bitonte College of Dentistry was made possible through a $10 million commitment from the Dr. Dominic A. and Helen M. Bitonte Family Foundation in September of 2022.

The Bitonte College of Dentistry is one NEOMED's four colleges: The University has the College of Medicine, College of Pharmacy and College of Graduate Studies.

Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) harnesses diversity, innovation and collaboration to create transformative leaders and improve health through education, discovery and service. NEOMED's mission is made possible through its network consisting of several nationally ranked health care systems. NEOMED has four Colleges — Medicine, Pharmacy, Graduate Studies and the Bitonte College of Dentistry. Its programs offer Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) and Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degrees, as well as master's and doctoral degrees and research opportunities in other medical and life science areas. The dental program will begin offering a Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) degree in 2025.

