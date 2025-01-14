Neomorph Announces Appointment of Dr. Klaus Wagner, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neomorph, Inc., today announced the appointment of Dr. Klaus Wagner as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Wagner is a seasoned biotech executive with extensive experience in guiding the development of oncology therapeutics from preclinical work through late-stage trials.

Dr. Wagner most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Boundless Bio, Inc., where he guided the clinical development of the company's pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting patients with oncogene amplifications. Prior to that, Dr. Wagner built and led an integrated clinical development organization at Inhibrx, Inc., where he was responsible for advancing four single-domain antibody-based and Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidates from pre-IND into the clinic, including three oncology programs.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Wagner to Neomorph as we rapidly advance our pipeline of novel molecular glue degraders into the clinic," said Phil Chamberlain, DPhil., Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Neomorph. "His expertise in oncology will not only enable us to advance our current pipeline but also help shape the composition of our nascent portfolio."

"Klaus is an outstanding addition to the Neomorph team," said Cam Wheeler, Partner at Deerfield Management and Chair of Neomorph's Board of Directors. "His experience as a practicing oncologist and seasoned drug developer will be of exceptional benefit as Neomorph transitions toward becoming a development-stage company."

"Cancer patients with currently intractable therapeutic targets are in desperate need of better treatment options," said Dr. Wagner. "Neomorph's best-in-class targeted protein degrader/molecular glue platform enables us to tackle a nearly endless number of targets, which we believe will lead to meaningful advancements in cancer therapy," said Dr. Wagner.

A board-certified Medical Oncologist who continues to treat cancer patients, Dr. Wagner has practiced at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center and served as Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Department of Thoracic, Head & Neck Medical Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he led molecularly targeted therapy and cancer immunotherapy trials in non-small cell lung cancer as a local principal investigator. His scientific work at Genentech, Inc. and the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation focused on molecularly targeted cancer drug discovery and predictive biomarker development. Dr. Wagner received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen in Germany and was a scholar of the German National Academic Scholarship Foundation. He completed his fellowship in Medical Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

About Neomorph

Neomorph is a biotechnology company solving critical problems in human health through the discovery and development of innovative new medicines against 'undruggable' targets. Neomorph was founded in 2020 and is venture-backed by Deerfield Management Company.

Neomorph's team is comprised of industry-leading experts in protein degradation and molecular glues who have a track record of groundbreaking discoveries in the field. The team at Neomorph is committed to leadership in advancing the science and technology of molecular glue drug discovery, while prosecuting a pipeline of projects through clinical development.

Neomorph is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.neomorph.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investor Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Neomorph