Neon Bloom, Inc. (NBCO) Partners with World Leader in Genome Engineering for further development of THC Free Cannabis Strains

ORLANDO, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTC: NBCO) NBCO's subsidiary, Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. and Oglesby Plants International, Inc. formed an LLC to jointly Develop, Cultivate and Market Advanced Exclusive Strains of THC Free Cannabis for Medical & Consumer Markets.

NBCO, a company that focuses on enhancement and creation of genetic intellectual property in the cannabis industry to develop effective medical and health/wellness products, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. (BHS) and Florida based Oglesby Plants International, Inc. (OPI) formed jointly owned Bazelet Oglesby, LLC. (BO).

Bazelet Oglesby is a plant science company that is commercializing the world's first THC/CBD Free Cannabis plant varieties for use in future food, beverage, OTC and pharmaceutical products. BO is owned by Bazelet Health Systems, Inc., a world leader in the specialized study and science of the Cannabis Sativa L plant. BHS and its scientific partners have broken the code in plant genome editing allowing the company unbridled innovation of safe, very effective, THC/CBD Free cannabis and Oglesby Plants International, founded in 1947 is one of Florida's premier horticulture companies and a recognized world leader in plant tissue culture propagation and manufacturer of high quality (young) ornamental plants.

Bazelet Oglesby operates from OPI's Altha, Florida campus that features more than 200,000 square feet of modern plant laboratory and manufacturing facilities with over $4M in recent capital improvements and well-trained employees ready to make Bazelet Oglesby built THC Free cannabis plants.

"Our new company is comprised of a global team of horticultural specialists that bring a host of science-based solutions, knowledge, and experience in plant physiology, plant health, plant production, plant products, and sustainable agriculture." said Gary Hennen, President of Oglesby Plants International. Mr. Hennen went on to say "Bazelet Oglesby is one of only a few companies positioned to establish legal cannabis as a respected, sustainable industry. We are honored and accept with responsibility that we are part of authoring its history."

"Bazelet Oglesby will immediately lead the plant science community developing elite strains of THC and CBD Free cannabis that support regional growing environments and create long-term demand for new plant-derived ingredients for foods, pharmaceuticals, and other natural products." said David Grand, Bazelet co-founder and Director of Research.

About Neon Bloom, Inc.

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTC: NBCO), wholly owns Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. (BHS). BHS is the global forefront of the legal cannabis industry and has three operating subsidiaries: Bazelet Oglesby, Bazelet Research & Innovation, and Bazelet Learning.

Disclaimer:

This Press Release is for informational purposes, contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions with information available to us as of the date hereof and involve risks and uncertainties. This Press Release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this Press Release, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Robyn Frick

Phone: (321) 558-2170

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.bazelethealth.com

SOURCE Bazelet Health

