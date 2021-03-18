Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTC: NBCO) Announces Acquisition of Bazelet Health Systems, Inc.

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTC: NBCO) acquires Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. Tweet this

Bazelet Health Systems has three operating subsidiaries: Bazelet Oglesby, Bazelet Research and Innovation, and Bazelet Learning.

Bazelet Oglesby is an innovative, forward-thinking plant science company establishing itself as a world leader in tissue culture propagation and the production of young plants for the global horticulture industry. Bazelet Research and Innovation is revolutionizing the field of genome engineering and sequencing using CRISPR-Cas9. This new technology empowers the company with limitless applications in disease therapeutics, drug discovery, agriculture, biofuels and more. Bazelet Research is pinpointing correlations between the genetic effects of certain cannabis strains for optimal industrial, medicinal and consumer application. Bazelet Learning offers a comprehensive, accredited cannabis educational coursework with learning programs intended for academic institutions, physicians and healthcare, patients, consumers, government, and non-government organizations.

"The acquisition of Bazelet Health Systems brings immense value to our shareholders and immediately puts Neon Bloom, Inc. in the global forefront of the legal cannabis/hemp industry." Said David Grand, Bazelet co-founder and Director of Research.

About Neon Bloom, Inc. Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTC: NBCO), wholly owns Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. Bazelet Health Systems represents a deliberate strategy to create a centralized focus on safe, effec­tive medical treatment and healthcare through exceptional genetics, research, and education.



This Press Release is for informational purposes and contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions with information available to us as of the date hereof and involve risks and uncertainties. This Press Release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this Press Release, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Robyn Frick

PHONE: (321) 558-2170

EMAIL: [email protected]

WEBSITE: www.bazelethealth.com

SOURCE Bazelet Health

