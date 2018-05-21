Neon Coat App Empowers Modeling Community While Elevating Brands

Based on a choice system, the service has currently partnered with 80+ businesses in New York across several industries from restaurants and nightlife, to fitness, beauty and even charitable volunteering. Models claim daily opportunities and visit the establishments for their complimentary service. They are encouraged to post about the experience on Instagram to their large following, organically promoting the brands.

"Having been a model since I was 15, I know all too well the nights where I had to choose between ramen alone at home or depending on a promoter for a free meal. I want to make healthy and fun meals, workout classes, spa treatments, uplifting charity events and more accessible to these professionals without even the possibility of an uncomfortable or forced situation," said Larissa Drekonja, Founder of Neon Coat. "Each of these models is worth thousands or even millions of dollars to the brands they promote, so the perception is that they have such glamorous lives. Yet their unpredictable work opportunities and withheld payments all too often force them into uncomfortable situations."

For brands, Neon Coat serves as the direct connection to today's elite influencers. The app allows businesses to customize their offers, including the days and hours they wish to make them available. Neon Coat elevates businesses' brand image, attracts a valuable clientele and exposes the brand to the models' large, loyal following — all in a completely organic way.

About Neon Coat

Neon Coat's mission is to empower New York City's modeling community and directly connect them with top businesses in a safe and enjoyable way. The service allows verified agency-signed models to curate their own social lives while enhancing organic social marketing with trusted partner brands. You can find out more on the company website: https://neoncoat.com/

Contact

To learn more about this platform, please contact:

Nedah Kalantari

Director of Client Relations

nedah@neoncoat.com

585.643.9070

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neon-coat-app-empowers-modeling-community-while-elevating-brands-300651256.html

SOURCE Neon Coat

Related Links

http://www.neoncoat.com

