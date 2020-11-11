Neon Music Promotes Exceptional Line-Up of Gifted Musicians During Trying Times of COVID-19

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Neon Music , an independent music publishing company, announced that it has increased support for global musicians and creatives who would not normally have exposure to an audience—a collection of integrated promotional campaigns that are particularly relevant during the COVID crisis, when live performances have been cut back dramatically. The company focuses on musical groups that deserve to be heard by people who love or have not yet heard their music. Neon Music is putting renewed strength behind these great, unique talents.

"We started Neon Music focusing on needed exposure for talented, emerging musical artists," said Editor Lucy Lerner. "We were frustrated with repetitive airplay by the same established, commercial artists on the radio and online. It's those same old acts you love but truly get sick of hearing all the time! We undertook the challenge of expanding the repertoire and reach of independent artists. We strive to embrace the link between music and positive healing, as well as mental health. Supporting our artists is more important than ever."

Neon Music is proud to feature a diverse range of cool sounds from around the world, particularly during these trying times when the arts really need backing and public relations support. Musicians and the creatives behind them are hampered by not being able to tour and perform live. Musicians, creatives and everyone involved at Neon Music work hard to connect with their audiences. The company supports and acknowledges their special gifts.

Neon Music is making sure that their acts are heard and appreciated with a new, informative website that is regularly updated with exciting, engaging content. The site features the latest music news, videos, reviews, a lifestyle section and interesting blog posts. The reader will find in-depth articles, reviews and updates about their favourite bands, which discuss inspiration, creativity and dealing with the challenges of 2020 in their unique ways.

Some of Neon Music's current amazing bands and solo artists include Twitch4Eva, Grace Gillespie, OFFCOURSE, Victoria Victoria, Dax, Exxy, Juno Francis and Xelli Island. Neon Music lovers will get access to the artists themselves on the website.

"Creativity has not stopped just because the pandemic exists," Lerner added. "In fact, many artists have been inspired by the many issues brought to light as the industry itself confirms that artists are making the best of a bad situation. The themes which have emerged from the Covid-19 struggle are powerful and sensitive, and the music which flows from these creative talents is beautiful and compelling."

Neon Music began its company as "Britznbeatz," a breakout group of writers with a passion for music and a drive to support and nurture the talented artists of tomorrow. It recently rebranded as Neon Music with a more modern branding design and has turned its focus to better serve music lovers globally.

