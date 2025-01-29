Neon One Welcomes Keith Reed as CEO

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon One, the nonprofit software platform built to empower communities of generosity, today announced the appointment of Keith Reed as Chief Executive Officer, marking a new era of growth and innovation for the company. Reed succeeds Steve Kriter, who is retiring after more than four years of driving impact for Neon One.

Under Kriter's leadership, Neon One achieved significant milestones, including expanding its platform, cultivating a connected culture, and solidifying its position as a trusted partner for nonprofits.

Reed brings over two decades of expertise in SaaS, CRM, and payments, with a proven ability to scale organizations in the SMB market. His successful leadership has been defined by a focus on customer success, operational excellence, and fostering high-performing teams. With a track record that includes roles such as COO at Q4 Inc. and Keap, Chief Customer Officer at Versapay, and Vice President of GTM at Intuit, Reed has consistently driven strong impactful results by aligning innovative strategies with client needs.

"I am deeply honored to join Neon One at this pivotal moment. Steve's contributions have laid a strong foundation, and I am excited to work alongside our talented team to continue building a platform that empowers nonprofits to thrive," said Reed. "My vision is to ensure Neon One remains the go-to partner for nonprofits, combining cutting-edge technology with a relentless focus on client-driven innovation."

Kriter's legacy includes fostering a mission-driven approach that continues to resonate with employees, clients, and partners alike. "It has been a privilege to lead Neon One through this exciting chapter of growth. I am proud of the team's accomplishments and confident that Keith's leadership will drive Neon One to even greater success," said Kriter.

As part of the leadership transition, in his first 30 days, Reed will engage directly with employees, clients, and partners to identify opportunities for growth and further enhance client satisfaction. This hands-on approach underscores Neon One's commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration.

About Neon One

Neon One connects nonprofits with the technology and resources that empower them to build a community of generosity. Our platform is designed to manage the full range of nonprofit operational needs—from marketing and revenue generation to program operations and financial reconciliation. Learn more at neonone.com .

