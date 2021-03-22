NEON16's Lex Borrero, Legendary Music Mogul Tommy Mottola And Top Representation Firm Range Media Partners Establish 'NTERTAIN': A New Powerhouse Media Company Focusing On The Latin Experience

Borrero's NEON16 has experienced incredible growth and impact on the Latin music industry since its inception in 2019. The company was recently named the #1 Most Innovative music company of 2021 by Fast Company for achieving multiple chart-topping crossover hits including the Grammy nominated single "UN DIA" by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy; "Dakiti" by Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez; and Kali Uchi's "Telepatia," as well as for their work executive producing Selena Gomez's latest album, "Revelacion" and Paramount's "Spongebob: Sponge on the Run" movie soundtrack and its summer hit, "Agua".

Mottola is one of the most influential music executives in history, credited with discovering and/or guiding the careers of icons including Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith and Will Smith, as well as creating what TIME magazine called the "Latin Explosion" in the late 90's and early 2000's by signing Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Anthony.

Range Media Partners was founded in 2020 by a collective of leaders in the entertainment and business industries. The company has quickly positioned itself at the forefront of representation across the evolving media landscape, with clientele spanning film, television, music, literary, and activism. Cultivating cross-collaborations across each of these departments is a core strategy for the company in guiding exceptional talent into unlocking their full global value.

Over the past year, Borrero and Mottola have been working on multiple music and entertainment ventures aimed at bringing Latin music and culture to a global audience. NTERTAIN was conceived when Borrero, Mottola and NEON16's Head of Creative, Ivan Rodriguez, recognized the need for quality content truly representative of the culture and the Latin experience both in the United States and globally. By joining with Range Media Partners, their vision to offer full-service content production and provide artists with unparalleled access to all major media companies was realized, making NTERTAIN an instant powerhouse.

Borrero reveals, "I saw a huge need for more Latin creatives in Hollywood and more importantly, a lack of quality stories being told in a way that made a difference in the perception of Latins, and that truly represented us as a culture. Our goal is to change that, and in the process, create incredible content that will NTERTAIN."

Mottola adds, "Music has always been at the epicenter of culture…today LATIN MUSIC is THE Global Pop-Culture! NTERTAIN will develop unique and 100% authentic content and programming that will resonate with the global pop general market and beyond."

"Range Media Partners are thrilled to be joining forces with Lex & Tommy, two luminary culture creators who are transforming the entertainment business. Lex is a maverick executive in the Latin music & content space and Tommy is an indelible titan! We are so proud to put our collective experience together to support exceptional Latin talent in creating and shaping culture through music and storytelling. The NTERTAIN partnership speaks right to the essential mission and vision of Range Media Partners, and the kind of industry change we hope to help facilitate," states Peter Micelli, CEO of Range Media Partners.

NTERTAIN will be based in Miami, Florida and headed by Borerro and Mottola in partnership with Range Media Partners, led by CEO, Peter Micelli. In addition to his work at NTERTAIN, Borrero will continue to serve as President at multimedia and talent incubator powerhouse NEON16, which he co-founded with Billboard's #1 Latin producer and songwriter Tainy, who will also join the NTERTAIN team as a partner.

NEON 16

Based in Miami, FL, NEON16 is a diversified entertainment and media company founded in 2019 by industry veteran Lex Borrero and legendary award-winning producer and artist Tainy. The talent and idea incubator has become one of the leading companies in the Latin market, recently releasing global hits "Agua" from "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run" recorded by J Balvin; and "Un Dia (One Day)," recorded by J Balvin, Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny.

TOMMY MOTTOLA

Tommy Mottola is the Chairman of Mottola Media Group, and is one of the most influential music executives in the industry, credited with discovering and/or guiding the careers of Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Aerosmith, Nas, and Will Smith, as well as creating what TIME magazine called the "Latin Explosion" in signing Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Anthony. As Sony Music's global Chairman and CEO, he was responsible for a total of eight billion units sold and more than $65 billion dollars in sales, tripling Sony's profits during his tenure. By making acquisitions such as The Beatles' catalogue, along with Michael Jackson's, he enabled Sony/ATV to become one of the leading music publishers in the world. He produced the HBO films The Latin Explosion and its companion book, "The Latin Explosion: A New America" (Penguin 2016); and 15: A Quinceanera Story (2017). In addition, his Broadway producer credits include A Bronx Tale, Jersey Boys, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, The Band's Visit, and Ground Hog Day. He is a New York Times best-selling author for his memoir, "HITMAKER, the Man and His Music" (Hachette 2013). He was born in the Bronx, and is married to celebrated Mexican singer, THALIA.

RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS

Range Media Partners was founded in September 2020 by Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham. A collective of leaders in the entertainment and business industries, Range Media Partners guides exceptional talent into unlocking their full global value in all businesses. With clientele spanning film, television, music, literary, and activism, Range continues to be at the forefront of representation across the evolving media landscape.

