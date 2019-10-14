Neonatal and Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Care Market to Reach USD 9.80 Billion by 2026 | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonatal and Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Care Market Size – USD 6.39 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.5%, Neonatal and Fetal Care Industry Trends – increased awareness about fetal and neonatal care products & services, favorable regulatory scenario, positive reimbursement structure across developed nations, availability of funds for the infrastructure development for neonatal care, and healthcare providers' consolidation

Growing number of neonatal intensive care unit admissions, increasing number of hospital acquired infections among babies, clinical risks for congenital and obstetric complication, with market demand push factors like the increase in the birth rate and rising awareness about fetal and infant care, is expected to propel the market in during forecast period

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Neonatal and Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Care Market was valued at USD 6.39 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.80 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%. Maternity care and infant safety are top healthcare priorities in developed as well as developing nations. With technological and infrastructural advancements in healthcare across the globe, the market for fetal and infant healthcare is on rise. The efficacy of the neonatal products & services is a crucial factor for the safety during childbirth. According to WHO, globally every year more than one out of seven births (20 million babies worldwide) are born with low birthweight.

With increasing government investment in healthcare and growing consolidation among the healthcare providers, and resource sharing, quality healthcare services for neonatal & fetal care is becoming more feasible. The rise in the demand for the purpose of medical diagnosis, preferably in the first trimester of pregnancy, is contributing towards the increase in advanced products for assessment process such as advanced ultrasound procedures and fetal magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) tests. The market has great potential for the neonatal products that facilitates faster decision making and helps in delivering more effective patient care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and emergency department of hospitals & clinics.

Proper neonatal care is of utmost significance to overcome the risk of Hospital Acquired Infections. Maternal and infant care is a matter of global priority and receives financial support from non-profit organizations such as the UNICEF (United Nations International Children Emergency Funds) and the United Nations Foundation. According to the UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 30 million sick and premature new-borns need specialized care to survive. Factors such as the growing number of NICU and increasing awareness about neonatal and fetal care in developing regions is expected to increase the adoption rate of fetal and neonatal healthcare during the period of forecast. The NICU are well equipped with advanced technology and trained healthcare professionals. Consequently, key market players are focused on providing products & services for rapid diagnostics, enhanced medical imaging quality, and products with increased safety, efficacy & reliability for neonatal and maternal care.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Childbirth related complications related mortality remains a huge challenge in the field of healthcare across developed as well as developing nations. Consequently, efficient fetal and neonatal healthcare plan is required in the hospitals and clinics. In line with this several public and nonprofit organizations are focused on healthcare infrastructure development and increase in awareness about neonatal care. For instance, in October 2019 , International Global Health Initiative launched its Nest360° program that will focus on new technology, training and infrastructure to reduce the newborn deaths

, International Global Health Initiative launched its Nest360° program that will focus on new technology, training and infrastructure to reduce the newborn deaths The market players are engaged in various inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations and contracts with various hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare providers, for capturing market and enhance the quality of the products & services provided to their customers.

Key market players are focused towards technological advancements in field of neonatal & fetal care, and enhance their product offerings. For instance, In September 2018 , Philips developed its Augmented Infant Resuscitator (AIR) an add-on device for its neonatal bag-valve-mask resuscitators, used for resuscitation of asphyxiated newborn babies

, Philips developed its Augmented Infant Resuscitator (AIR) an add-on device for its neonatal bag-valve-mask resuscitators, used for resuscitation of asphyxiated newborn babies Accelerating rate of hospital acquired infections and the growing need for neonatal intensive care units for specialized care, is propelling the growth of the market. For instance, according to U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, one out of 31 hospital patients in U.S. suffer from at least one hospital acquired infections.

Incubators product segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as high susceptibility of neonates towards infection, conditions such as hypothermia, intracranial hemorrhage, and underdeveloped organs (digestive tract, lungs, immune system, and skin) are among the key factors supporting the adoption of incubators for neonatal care.

Rising investments for healthcare infrastructure development in emerging nations, supports the adoption of pediatric healthcare equipment in hospitals and clinics. The focus is on providing better and effective healthcare facilities to mothers and child. Additionally, rising awareness programs for the improvement of fetal care & neonatal care is among a key factor propelling the market in developing nations.

North America held the largest regional market share for the global Fetal and Neonatal Healthcare market at almost 41.1% and expected to witness an elevated growth in upcoming years, due to the increased number of lifestyle related pregnancy complications in the region and a surge in the number of preterm births

held the largest regional market share for the global Fetal and Neonatal Healthcare market at almost 41.1% and expected to witness an elevated growth in upcoming years, due to the increased number of lifestyle related pregnancy complications in the region and a surge in the number of preterm births Asia Pacific is likely to have a lucrative market for fetal and neonatal care during 2019-2026, on account of the rising birthrate, growing awareness about the advanced medical facilities among patients & clinicians, and launch of advanced products & services for neonatal & fetal care in the region

is likely to have a lucrative market for fetal and neonatal care during 2019-2026, on account of the rising birthrate, growing awareness about the advanced medical facilities among patients & clinicians, and launch of advanced products & services for neonatal & fetal care in the region However, the developing countries often face critical inaccessibility to healthcare equipment which would in turn out to be a major obstacle for the growth of this business in these countries.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Neonatal and Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Care Market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026

Neonatal Care Equipments

Respiratory Devices



Phototherapy Devices



Incubator



Infant Warmer



Ventilator



Resuscitator

Fetal Care Equipments

Fetal Doppler



Fetal MRI System



Fetal Monitor



Fetal Pulse Oximeter



Ultrasound Device

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America



Brazil

