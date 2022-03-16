Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market size in India to grow by USD 4.00 billion | Technavio

Market Scope

The neonatal and prenatal devices market in India report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The neonatal and prenatal devices market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering innovations and high-quality products to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Cardinal Health Inc.

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Getinge AB

Koninklijke Philips NV

Masimo Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Key Segment Analysis

The neonatal and prenatal devices market share growth in India by the prenatal devices segment will be significant during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Caremother-BabyBeat is designed as a fetal monitoring device for pregnant women, which provides AI-powered auto-interpretation features to assist doctors and frontline workers in making an accurate diagnosis and real-time remote monitoring for an expert review.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising incidence of preterm births is driving the neonatal and prenatal devices market growth in India. Premature babies are often associated with high neonatal mortality, short- or long-term morbidity, and disabilities such as cerebral palsy, sensory impairments, and others. According to the National Neonatology Forum (NNF), 13% of births in India are premature births. Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) improve neonatal care with high-end equipment such as neonatal devices.

Affordability issues are challenging the neonatal and prenatal devices market growth in India. The cost of NICU care per patient per day is USD 125 (Rs 5,450) in India. Middle-class families find it difficult to bear this cost. Hence, such devices are inaccessible and unaffordable in hospitals and primary healthcare centers, especially in low-income countries such as India.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist neonatal and prenatal devices market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the neonatal and prenatal devices market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the neonatal and prenatal devices market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of neonatal and prenatal devices market vendors in India

Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.01 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, and Vyaire Medical Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare equipment

2.2.1 Research and development

2.2.2 Inputs

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Post-sales and services

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Prenatal devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Prenatal devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Prenatal devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Neonatal devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Neonatal devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Neonatal devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Product

6.Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 28: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Clinics and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Clinics and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Clinics and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 36: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising incidence of preterm births

8.1.2 High demand for maternal care devices

8.1.3 Rise in the number of neonatal care centers

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Affordability issues related

8.2.2 Stringent regulations

8.2.3 Lack of proper healthcare infrastructure

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing awareness of fetal screening and monitoring procedures

8.3.2 Technological advancements

8.3.3 Implementation of organic and inorganic strategies by market players

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Becton Dickinson and Co.

Exhibit 43: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 44: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 45: Becton Dickinson and Co. – Key news

Exhibit 46: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 47: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 48: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 49: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Cardinal Health Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 51: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 53: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Overview

Exhibit 54: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.6 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 61: General Electric Co. - Overview

Exhibit 62: General Electric Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 63: General Electric Co. - Key news

Exhibit 64: General Electric Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Getinge AB

Exhibit 66: Getinge AB - Overview

Exhibit 67: Getinge AB - Business segments

Exhibit 68: Getinge AB – Key news

Exhibit 69: Getinge AB - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Getinge AB - Segment focus

10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 71: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview

Exhibit 72: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Koninklijke Philips NV – Key news

Exhibit 74: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.10 Masimo Corp.

Exhibit 76: Masimo Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Masimo Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 78: Masimo Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 79: Masimo Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 80: Medtronic Plc - Overview

Exhibit 81: Medtronic Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Medtronic Plc- Key news

Exhibit 83: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Vyaire Medical Inc.

Exhibit 85: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 86: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 87: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

