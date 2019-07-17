Neonatologist Develops PediNotes, a Software Technology to Improve Medical Outcomes for His Patients

As an early adopter of the use of EMR technology in the NICU, Spedale recognized the need for improved technology. His efforts to improve his practice would eventually become PediNotes , an intuitive approach to collecting and sharing data that focuses on the end user. Since the launch of Tecurologic LLC., the parent company of PediNotes, the software has been used in Baton Rouge based Woman's Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge. PediNotes will also be used at Baton Rouge General – Bluebonnet beginning in January 2020. PediNotes is available throughout the United States and Canada.

"The idea for PediNotes began in the late 1990s when I realized I was spending more time in front of a computer, instead of speaking with patients. I've always been fascinated by the natural efficiencies of computers and how they could help make me a better doctor, so I began developing EMR add-ons to give me the technology to better serve my patients," said Spedale. "PediNotes focuses on the NICU caregiver, and its functionality reflects the natural process of using data in the treatment process."

PediNotes is designed to integrate with a hospital's base EMR. PediNotes features include Multi-Screen Views, Visual Keys, Real-Time Notifications and Alerts, Data Sharing, Configuration Tools, Billing Integration, Pediatric Subspecialty Functions, Vermont Oxford Network, PediAnalytics, and PediNotes Mobile. Initial hospital EMR integration was achieved with Meditech and current development with Epic and Allscripts is underway.

PediNotes can run as a standalone application but uses interoperability to eliminate unnecessary data entry and reduce data transcription/entry errors. Two-way communication between PediNotes and a hospital's EMR allows users to perform electronic CPOE and send/receive clinical data, all from within PediNotes without having to use multiple systems.

As an expert in his field, Dr. Spedale has been sought out by national media outlets, including the New York Times, NBC News, Neonatology Today and others.

SOURCE PediNotes

Related Links

https://www.pedinotes.com

