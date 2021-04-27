Neonode and Merim Groupe Partner to Address QSR Kiosk Market

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) and Merim Groupe have signed an Original Equipment Manufacturer agreement for Merim Groupe to design, market and sell contactless kiosk products and solutions featuring Neonode Touch Sensor Modules.

In 2017, Merim Groupe started to rollout their self-ordering kiosk solutions at Burger King restaurants across France. In addition to their existing offerings, Merim has expanded its portfolio in 2020 by developing AIR-CLICK, a contactless self-ordering solution powered by Neonode contactless touch technology. AIR-CLICK is a fast, precise and reactive contactless solution designed for retrofitting existing kiosks in less than 30 minutes.

The AIR-CLICK solution was installed in a Burger King restaurant in Paris on February 9th and has undergone a successful trial period with excellent feedback, including an average time to order similar to traditional touchscreen self-ordering kiosks.

"The quick service restaurant (QSR) segment is a key segment in the interactive kiosk market and we look forward to growing our contactless touch business for QSRs with Merim Groupe," said Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

Nicolas Appert, CEO of Merim Groupe said: "Our AIR-CLICK solution is an attractive proposition for businesses, as it enables converting even inert, non-touch enabled, screens into contactless touch systems. Combining the AIR-CLICK solution with Merim's contactless payment systems creates a 100% contactless ordering experience for customers."

