Neonode Awarded by Leading Commercial Vehicle OEM to Supply MultiSensing® Driver Monitoring System Software

News provided by

Neonode

06 Dec, 2023, 09:22 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) has been awarded by a leading commercial vehicle OEM to supply Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software to the OEM's global range of commercial vehicles. Neonode will provide a bespoke solution based on its proprietary MultiSensing platform. Neonode will receive licensing revenues from 2025 when the first vehicles equipped with Neonode's solution reach the market. The program will also generate non-recurring engineering revenues for Neonode during the coming years.

"We are honored and proud to have been selected as a partner to this commercial vehicle OEM and look forward to cooperating with them in developing and launching safety-enhancing and value-adding driver and in-cabin monitoring systems for many years to come. This is a breakthrough win for Neonode and our MultiSensing technology for commercial vehicle applications, where reliability and quality standards are of utmost importance. We will build on this to expand our driver and in-cabin monitoring business in both the commercial vehicle segment and in the light vehicle and passenger car segment in the coming years," said Urban Forssell, CEO Neonode. 

The global DMS market is already a multi-billion dollar market and is expected to grow significantly the next ten years driven by legislation and other initiatives to improve traffic safety. The DMS software market alone is expected to become a multi-hundred million dollar per year market and Neonode's aim is to win a significant portion of this and establish itself as a leader in this segment.

Neonode's MultiSensing platform supports controlled and efficient development of value-adding driver and in-cabin monitoring features that can be seamlessly deployed in new vehicles as well as in vehicles already in use. This advanced and scalable platform utilizes the power of machine learning and takes a holistic approach to the driver and in-cabin monitoring task and uses a large number of different sensor inputs and data when assessing the situation inside the vehicle, which makes Neonode's solution uniquely flexible with superior performance and robustness. 

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 734 10 03 59

Director Marketing
Alana Gordon
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 73 682 60 10

SOURCE Neonode

Also from this source

Neonode Awarded by Leading Commercial Vehicle OEM to Supply MultiSensing® Driver Monitoring System Software

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) has been awarded by a leading commercial vehicle OEM to supply Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software to the OEM's...

Neonode Reports Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Financial Results

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THE THREE...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.