Neonode Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Neonode Inc., (NASDAQ: NEON), the Optical Interactive Sensing Technology Company, announced today that it has received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market notifying Neonode that it has regained compliance with The Nasdaq Capital Market's minimum bid price continued listing requirement.

The October 15, 2018 letter noted that Neonode has evidenced a closing bid price of its common stock in excess of the $1.00 minimum requirement for at least ten consecutive trading days.

