Neonode Reminds Stockholders to Vote at the Upcoming Annual Meeting

News provided by

Neonode

05 Jun, 2023, 10:05 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) reminds stockholders to vote their proxies in advance of the annual meeting, which will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. local time at Neonode's principal executive office located at Karlavägen 100, 115 26 Stockholm, Sweden. The Neonode Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favor of all proposals.

Your Vote is Important – Please Vote Today

No Matter How Many or How Few Shares You Own

Your vote is very important and counts towards the quorum requirement to hold the meeting. The company cannot hold the meeting if the quorum requirement is not met.

This notice, the proxy statement, the proxy card, and Neonode's annual report on Form 10-K are available at http://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/22427 

Important Information

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in connection with the proposals to be considered at the Annual Meeting. In connection with the proposals, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 27, 2023. Shareholders are urged to read the definitive proxy statement and all other relevant documents filed with the SEC because they contain important information about the proposals. An electronic copy of the definitive proxy statement is available on the Company's website at www.neonode.com and on the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:
Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 734 10 03 59

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3780496/2106391.pdf

Neonode Reminds Stockholders to Vote at the Upcoming Annual Meeting

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/vote-at-agm,c3185818

Vote at AGM

SOURCE Neonode

Also from this source

Neonode Reminds Stockholders to Vote at the Upcoming Annual Meeting

Neonode Reports Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Financial Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.