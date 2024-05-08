Neonode Reports Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Financial Results

STOCKHOLM, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) ("Neonode" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024:

Revenue of $1.0 million , a decrease of 19.1% compared to the same period in the prior year.

, a decrease of 19.1% compared to the same period in the prior year. Operating expenses of $2.9 million , an increase of 3.3% compared to the same period in the prior year.

, an increase of 3.3% compared to the same period in the prior year. Net loss of $2.1 million , or $0.14 per share, compared to $1.4 million , or $0.09 per share, for the same period in the prior year.

, or per share, compared to , or per share, for the same period in the prior year. Cash used by operations of $1.9 million compared to $1.7 million for the same period in the prior year.

compared to for the same period in the prior year. Cash and accounts receivable of $15.3 million as of March 31, 2024 compared to $17.1 million as of December 31, 2023 .

THE PRESIDENT & CEO'S COMMENTS

"Our revenues decreased in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter last year. Following the announcement of our change in strategy, with full focus on our licensing business and a phase-out of our products business, product sales have increased as a result of last time buy orders. Non-recurring engineering revenues also increased in the first quarter compared to the same quarter last year, mainly due to a new potential Touch Sensor Module license project. At the same time, licensing revenues decreased compared to the same quarter last year. This is mainly due to the demand for our legacy customers' products being lower, resulting in high inventory levels at some customers and thus lower revenues for Neonode," said Fredrik Nihlén, Neonode's interim President and CEO and CFO.

"The award by a leading commercial vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturer to supply Driver Monitoring System software to their global range of commercial vehicles continues to generate increased interest in our driver and in-cabin monitoring solutions. This is encouraging, and we are confident that we have a competitive, scalable and flexible solution that is attractive to both commercial vehicle and passenger car manufacturers. We also see interesting licensing opportunities for our touch and touchless human-machine interaction offerings," concluded Mr. Nihlén.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were $1.0 million, a 19.1% decrease compared to the same period in 2023. License revenues were $0.8 million, a decrease of 32.7% compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease is caused by lower sales volumes for our customers during the first quarter of 2024.

Revenues from product sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were $0.2 million, a 96.1% increase compared to the same period in 2023, mainly due to last time buy orders from customers.

Revenues from non-recurring engineering for the first quarter of 2024 were $41,000, a 1,266.7% increase compared to the same period in 2023, mainly due to a new potential Touch Sensor Module license project in Q1 2024.

Gross margin related to products was negative 90.0% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 53.9% in the same period in 2023. The gross margin for products for the first quarter in 2024 is impacted by a one-time cost related to an impairment loss on inventory due to the phasing out of the manufacturing of touch sensor modules.

Our operating expenses increased by 3.3% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to higher marketing costs.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.1 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.09 per share for the same period in 2023. Cash used by operations was $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2023. The increase is primarily the result of component purchases in the first quarter of 2024.

Cash and accounts receivable totaled $15.3 million and working capital was $14.7 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $17.1 million and $16.8 million as of December 31, 2023, respectively.

For more information, please contact:

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Fredrik Nihlén

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-reports-quarter-ended-march-31--2024-financial-results,c3975889

The following files are available for download: