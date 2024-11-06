Neonode Reports Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) ("Neonode" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The financial results relate to continuing operations, which means Neonode's licensing business as the products business has been reclassified to discontinued operations, following the decision in Q4 2023 to focus solely on the Company's licensing business.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Revenues from continuing operations of $0.8 million , a decrease of 0.2% compared to the same period in the prior year.

, a decrease of 0.2% compared to the same period in the prior year. Operating expenses from continuing operations of $2.0 million , a decrease of 2.7% compared to the same period in the prior year.

, a decrease of 2.7% compared to the same period in the prior year. Net loss from continuing operations of $1.0 million , or $0.07 per share, compared to $1.1 million , or $0.07 per share, for the same period in the prior year.

, or per share, compared to , or per share, for the same period in the prior year. Cash used by operations of $1.3 million compared to $1.8 million for the same period in the prior year.

compared to for the same period in the prior year. Cash and accounts receivable of $18.6 million as of September 30, 2024 compared to $17.1 million as of December 31, 2023 .

FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Revenue from continuing operations of $2.5 million , a decrease of 21.0% compared to the same period in the prior year.

, a decrease of 21.0% compared to the same period in the prior year. Operating expenses from continuing operations of $7.2 million , an increase of 2.9% compared to the same period in the prior year.

, an increase of 2.9% compared to the same period in the prior year. Net loss from continuing operations of $4.4 million , or $0.28 per share, compared to $3.5 million , or $0.22 per share, for the same period in the prior year.

, or per share, compared to , or per share, for the same period in the prior year. Cash used by operations of $4.4 million compared to $4.1 million for the same period in the prior year.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Several ongoing discussions with potential customers regarding Touch Sensor Module ("TSM") technology and the MultiSensing® platform.

TSM technology agreement with NEXTY Electronics, an electronics-trading company within the Toyota Tsusho Group, for sensor development and manufacturing of the next-generation amusement machines for a leading manufacturer in Japan's amusement market.

amusement market. TSM technology agreement with YesAR to develop and build holographic infotainment solutions for its customers in the automotive and elevator segments, as well as other market segments.

"Our revenues from the continuing licensing business decreased in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter last year. However, non-recurring engineering revenues related to our new lines of business increased and were mainly attributable to the driver monitoring system ("DMS") project with the original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") of commercial vehicles customer that we announced at the end of last year. Licensing revenues from legacy customers within printer and passenger car touch applications decreased compared to the same quarter last year, mainly due to lower demand for their products. Cash used by operations decreased in the third quarter 2024 compared to the same quarter last year, as we discontinued component purchases after phasing out TSM manufacturing," said Fredrik Nihlén, Neonode's interim President and CEO and CFO.

"We remain positive toward the prospects of generating new projects and business with our driver and in-cabin monitoring solutions, which continue to generate positive attention from OEMs and suppliers to the automotive industry. Our flexible and scalable approach to driver and in-cabin monitoring presents manufacturers and their suppliers with a cost-effective and efficient platform for securing compliance and automotive innovation for years to come. We also see a growing market interest in licensing our cost-effective and proven touch interaction solutions," concluded Mr. Nihlén.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Revenues from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were $0.8 million, a 0.2% decrease compared to the same period in 2023. License revenues were $0.7 million, a decrease of 12.6% compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was mainly due to lower demand for our legacy customers products within printer and passenger car touch applications offset by revenues from our new licensing customers.

Revenues from non-recurring engineering for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.1 million, a 2,575.0% increase compared to the same period in 2023, mainly attributable to the DMS project with the commercial vehicle OEM customer that was announced at the end of 2023.

Our operating expenses from continuing operations decreased by 2.7% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to lower payroll and related costs offset by higher professional fees and advertising costs.

Net loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.0 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.07 per share for the same period in 2023.

Cash used by operations was $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the absence of component purchases following the phaseout of TSM manufacturing.

Cash and accounts receivable totaled $18.6 million and working capital for continuing operations was $17.7 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $16.1 million and $16.8 million as of December 31, 2023, respectively. Our financial position and liquidity provide stability and enable us to execute our strategy to secure more licensing opportunities for our innovative technologies.

