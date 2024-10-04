Neonode Terminates Agreement with Redeye

Neonode

Oct 04, 2024, 09:26 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) ("Neonode" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has terminated its corporate broking services agreement with Redeye AB ("Redeye"), pursuant to which agreement Redeye provided Neonode with financial advisory and investor relation services.

The Company remains committed to enhancing shareholder value and will be exploring alternative options to ensure effective communication with its stakeholders and the broader investment community.

For more information, please contact:
Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

