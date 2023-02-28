Neonode to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 9, 2023

News provided by

Neonode

Feb 28, 2023, 10:42 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday March 9, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call Thursday March 9, 2023, at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

To join the conference call, please use the following link: https://www.redeye.se/events/869583/live-q-neonode-2.

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available on https://www.redeye.se.

For more information, please contact:

Director Marketing
Alana Gordon
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 736 82 60 10

Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3724856/1880959.pdf

Neonode to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on March 9, 2023

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/urban-forssell-ceo-neonode-blue,c3149726

Urban Forssell CEO Neonode Blue

SOURCE Neonode

Also from this source

Neonode to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 9, 2023

Neonode and EPICNPOC Announce Collaboration to Leverage Contactless Touch to Enhance Human-Machine Interactions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics