Neonode to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 9, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday November 9, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call Thursday November 9, 2023, at 10AM Eastern Time (ET)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

To join the conference call, please use the following link:

https://www.redeye.se/events/947526/liveq-neonode-2

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available on https://www.redeye.se.

