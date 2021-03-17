Neonode Touch Sensor Modules Selected for Contactless Kiosk Rollout at Several Asian Airports

STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce that it has received an order for and will supply touch sensor modules to Japan Aerospace Corporation, a Neonode value-added reseller, who has been selected by a major Asian airline to retrofit its contactless touch solutions featuring Neonode's technology on existing self-service check-in and baggage drop kiosks at multiple airports in Asia.

"This order represents a breakthrough in an important market segment for Neonode and we look forward to growing our contactless touch business with this and other customers in the transportation domain," said Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

