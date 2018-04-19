NeoNova offers Investigation Station Rotation at IP Vision 2018

IP Vision is scheduled April 23-25 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. The Investigation Station Rotation pre-conference workshop is set for Monday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to noon. IP Vision officially begins with a welcome reception at 5 p.m.

NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association is the premier association representing more than 800 independent, community-based telecommunications companies that are leading innovation in rural and small-town America. NCTA annually presents IP Vision, a unique event focused on the evolution of wired and wireless broadband networks in rural areas and the IP applications that run on them.

NeoNova's Investigation Station Rotation will feature subject matter experts from DISH, Sling TV, Comtrend, Pulse Broadband, and NRTC, as well as NeoNova. It is designed to be a highly-interactive info-sharing session with small groups discussing managed Wi-Fi, network expansion and broadband video. After last year's successful IP Vision pre-conference workshop in St. Louis, NeoNova compiled attendee feedback and data to create one of their most-requested white papers to date, Turning Hotspots into Sweetspots, along with an infographic.

IP Vision discussions will focus on developments and trends that sit at the intersection of rapid technological innovation and equally fast marketplace adoption. Session topics this year will explore technology revenue streams, digital trends and datafication, blockchain, realities of linear video, modernization of rural networks, managed Wi-Fi, cybersecurity, wireless, AI, broadband connectivity, IPv6 deployment, public safety networks, virtualization, and more. The program concludes with industry futurists projecting what the next 10 years may look like for the rural broadband industry.

NeoNova and NRTC will be in Booths 203/205 at the event. During Investigation Station Rotation on April 23, use #PreIPVision or tag @NTCAconnect @NeoNova_NNS and/or @dish @Comtrend @PulseBroadband for any tweets.

About NeoNova

NeoNova, an NRTC company, helps rural service providers grow by delivering end-customer technical support, NOC monitoring, network engineering, and revenue-generating services leveraged by a powerful service delivery platform and backed by the industry's top professionals. Today, NeoNova serves over 260 affiliates, helping them provide exceptional service to more than one million subscribers. NeoNova's parent company, NRTC, is a not-for-profit cooperative that provides technology solutions to more than 1,500 electric and telecom members in 48 states to help them bring all the advantages of today's evolving technology to rural America. Visit www.neonova.net, Facebook, or LinkedIn, and follow @NeoNova_NNS.

