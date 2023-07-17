Neopets Unveils New Leadership Team and Roadmap for Brand Revival

17 Jul, 2023

Iconic Virtual Pet Brand Announces New Community-Driven Strategy, Website Overhaul and More!

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Neopets, the iconic virtual pet website that has captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of players for over two decades, is welcoming a pivotal new chapter with a change in corporate ownership and a renewed investment that will support an extensive roadmap of game releases and updates, rebranded products, and exciting brand activity. The brand will be spearheaded by Dominic Law, who previously worked with the brand under the ownership of NetDragon Websoft.

Neopets New Leadership Team (CNW Group/Neopets)
The restructuring of Neopets has been set in motion since the start of 2023, months prior to the recently announced dissolution of its previous parent company, JumpStart Games. During his tenure at NetDragon, Dominic worked diligently to advocate for increased focus on the development of Neopets. Following a series of negotiations, Dominic headed a management buyout deal, raising additional funding and freeing up necessary resources for the brand. Moving forward, Neopets will be under the control of a new, unified entity: World of Neopia, Inc.

"As a longtime Neopets fan myself, I am thrilled to help Neopets realize its fullest potential by putting the focus back on building and growing," said Dominic Law, CEO of Neopets. "With the help of our team here at Neopets, our investors and most importantly, our loyal community of fans, we will work together to bring Neopets back to its glory days and beyond."

Neopets has a massive and loyal fanbase that spans generations, and the new leadership team is dedicated to ensuring that the game remains relevant and exciting for years to come. In the short term, fans will be excited to learn that the roadmap includes immediate updates to the website to bring the dynamic world of Neopets under one unified homepage. There will also be a revamped social presence, ongoing quality of life improvements to Neopets.com, onsite events, and new partnerships to enhance the fan experience.

Neopets will celebrate its legacy and new direction at its upcoming San Diego Comic-Con party, which will include more announcements about its roadmap and exciting projects.

To stay up-to-date on the latest news from the brand, please visit Neopets.com and watch our announcement video.

About Neopets
Neopets is an immersive, online virtual pet game in which players can adopt, customize, and interact with Neopets in the vast world of Neopia. Known for its multi-generational, passionate community, Neopets offers players a vast world of storytelling, collecting, pet care, and exciting social gaming experiences. Since its launch in 1999, Neopets has galvanized unique adventures, games, stories, and challenges for over 150 million players worldwide.

