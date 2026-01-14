Neopharma Technologies Ltd Announces Full Integration of NEOVAULT® with DRUID®

Creating the First Fit-for-Duty Platform with Integrated Digital Drug, Alcohol & Impairment Assessment. NEOVAULT is built to the Highest Standards of Cybersecurity and Privacy: HIPAA, SOC 2 Type II, GDPR and ISO 27001.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neopharma Technologies Ltd, owner of NEOVAULT, today announced the completion of NEOVAULT's full integration with DRUID, delivering a unified Fit-for-Duty solution that brings together digital Drug, Alcohol and Impairment Assessment in one seamless workflow at enterprise scale.

This milestone establishes a new benchmark for workplace safety technology, combining operational speed, evidence-based readiness assessment, and security-first design to support regulated and safety-critical environments.

"Fit-for-Duty programs are evolving, and employers need solutions that are faster, more connected, and more defensible," said Chairman Marcus L'Estrange. "This integration brings Drug, Alcohol and Impairment assessment into a single digital ecosystem, underpinned by a security and privacy foundation designed for enterprise deployment."

Enabling large-scale rollouts in Australia and the United States

The NEOVAULT + DRUID integration is engineered to support large-scale deployments with major Point-of-Care (POC) manufacturers and distributors across Australia and the United States initially. By unifying workflows and reporting, the platform reduces administrative friction while strengthening oversight for multi-site operations and distributed workforces.

Open by design: API integrations for EHSQ and OHS ecosystems

To accelerate adoption across existing safety technology platforms, NEOVAULT supports API integrations for leading EHSQ and OHS platforms. This enables system integrators and enterprise customers to embed Fit-for-Duty workflows directly into established systems streamlining user experience, improving operational visibility, and strengthening compliance readiness.

About Neopharma Technologies Ltd

Neopharma Technologies Ltd is an Australian based AI and cybersecurity driven digital health company. Its NEOVAULT Platform secures Digital Drug, Alcohol and Impairment Testing data within infrastructure certified to ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and HIPAA standards. Through partnerships with leading POC manufacturers, distributors and system integrators, Neopharma delivers real-time, compliant, and globally scalable digital solutions for safer workplaces. Learn more at: www.neopharmatechnologies.com

About NEOVAULT

NEOVAULT is a Fit-for-Duty platform designed to support digital screening workflows, secure reporting, and integration into broader workplace safety and compliance ecosystems.

About DRUID

DRUID is a neuroscience-based cognitive and psychomotor assessment app developed by Impairment Science, Inc., located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, to promote workplace safety and productivity by measuring functional impairment and fitness for duty. Learn more at: www.impairmentscience.com

SOURCE Neopharma Technologies Ltd