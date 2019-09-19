NeoPhotonics Announces General Availability of 30-40 mW CW Laser Sources for Silicon Photonics Based 400G Data Center Transceivers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced general availability (GA) of its non-hermetic 30-40 mW DFB laser sources for use in Silicon Photonics 100G per wavelength CWDM4 FR4 and 1310 nm DR1 and DR4 transceivers. These lasers are available with and without integral Spot Size Converters (SSC).

NeoPhotonics low-loss SSC technology enables direct attachment of the Indium Phosphide laser to a Silicon Photonics waveguide, increasing manufacturing scalability and reducing costs. These efficient, high power DFB lasers can operate at up to 75 degrees C and are compliant with Telcordia GR-468-CORE, making them well suited for use in non-hermetic Silicon Photonics based small form factor pluggable modules, such as 400G QSFP-DD.

Silicon Photonics (SiPho) has emerged as a promising technology for optical data transmission over intermediate reaches of approximately 500 meters (DR) to 2 kilometers (FR) inside data centers. A Silicon Photonics photonic integrated circuit can combine four different high speed modulators on a single chip, but it requires a light source to be modulated. A separate laser, or laser array, generating sufficient optical power at the specified wavelength(s) to overcome losses in the Silicon modulator and waveguides, must be coupled to the SiPho chip. NeoPhotonics family of high power DFB lasers are designed to efficiently couple to the SiPho modulator chip and do not require hermetic packaging making them an ideal choice for next generation transceiver modules.

A high-speed SiPho modulator chip, due to its high "Vpi", generally requires a driver amplifier with a large voltage swing, which is also supplied by NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics Gallium Arsenide based Quad Driver chip combines four separate drivers in a single compact, low power chip designed to support compact pluggable modules such as OSFP and QSFP-DD.

"We are pleased to announce GA of our family of high power DFB lasers for next generation SiPho based 100G to 400G transceivers," said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. "Silicon Photonics is rapidly transforming the data center transceiver marketplace by bringing the scale and cost structure of semiconductor electronics to optics, and our laser sources and drivers are helping to unleash the potential of Silicon Photonics," concluded Mr. Jenks.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and data center applications. The Company's products enable cost-effective, high-speed data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth over communications networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

© 2019 NeoPhotonics Corporation. All rights reserved. NeoPhotonics and the red dot logo are trademarks of NeoPhotonics Corporation. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995



This press release includes statements that qualify as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those related to industry trends and expected demand for high speed network applications. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are only predictions based on the company's current expectations, estimates and projections about their respective industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the company, all of which are subject to change and which may differ materially from actual future events or results. The actual company results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as well as other risks and uncertainties relating to the company's business, are described more fully in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three month periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

LouVan Communications, Inc.

Michael Newsom

Mobile: +1 617-803-5385

Email: mike@louvanpr.com

SOURCE NeoPhotonics Corp

Related Links

https://www.neophotonics.com

