NeoPhotonics Announces Participation in FOE in Tokyo and Celebrates Production Milestones for Key High Speed Network Components

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced that it will exhibit its extensive suite of products for the highest speed optical networks at the Fiber Optic Expo (FOE) at Aomi Hall in Tokyo, Japan, on Stand 12-43 in Hall B, July 17th to July 19th.

NeoPhotonics has been at the forefront of introducing new technologies to increase the speed and capacity of optical networks and of implementing those technologies in high volume manufacturing such that benefits can be realized broadly in the market. Illustrating this, NeoPhotonics announced that it has achieved significant cumulative production milestones for critical components used in the highest speed and highest capacity optical communications systems.

NeoPhotonics was among the first companies to design and produce in volume a Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) device called an Arrayed Waveguide Grading (AWG), which enabled multiple separate optical signals to be transmitted over a single fiber, increasing the capacity of that fiber by a factor of 40 or more. To date NeoPhotonics has shipped a cumulative total of a half million AWGs, providing more than 20 million wavelength channels to optical systems worldwide.

Similarly, NeoPhotonics pioneered the development and volume manufacturing of two key PIC components that are used in Coherent Transmission: Ultra-narrow Linewidth Tunable Lasers and Integrated Coherent Receivers (ICRs). In a coherent system, these components enable the bandwidth of each individual wavelength channel to increase by a factor of 10 to 60 or more versus direct detection approaches. To date NeoPhotonics has now reached a cumulative shipment total of more than one million tunable lasers and more than a half million ICRs, which have been deployed in coherent networks globally.

Taken together, these three products have made a significant contribution to increasing the total information carrying capacity of a single optical fiber from 10 Gbps (billion bits per second) to more than 30 Tbps (trillion bits per second), or more than a factor of 3000 times.

"We are gratified to reach these significant shipment totals on these key products because they represent the tangible contribution we have made to the global communications infrastructure," said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. "We are constantly developing newer products and technologies for higher speeds, higher capacity and higher levels of photonic integration. Our focus on ramping production of new products quickly to volume continues to drive our company and to achieve the results sought by the customers we serve," concluded Mr. Jenks.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and datacenter applications. The Company's products enable cost-effective, high-speed data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth over communications networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

