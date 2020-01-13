NeoPhotonics Samples 400ZR ClearLight™ OSFP Coherent Transceivers for Cloud Data Center Interconnect Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced that it has sampled its new 400ZR ClearLight™ OSFP transceiver to a leading Cloud related customer. This product utilizes NeoPhotonics Silicon Photonics Coherent Optical Subassembly (COSA) and low power consumption, ultra-narrow linewidth Nano-ITLA tunable laser, combined with the latest generation of 7 nm node DSP (digital signal processing) technology, to provide full 400ZR transmission in a standard data center OSFP form factor that can be plugged directly into switches and routers. This greatly simplifies and cost reduces data center interconnect (DCI) networks by enabling the elimination of a layer of network equipment and a set of short reach client-side transceivers.

As hyper-scale Cloud architectures have evolved from concentrated data centers to multiple locations distributed around a metropolitan area, the need for seamless interconnection between data centers located at distances up to 120 km apart has grown dramatically. NeoPhotonics ClearLight OSFP transceivers plug directly into the front panel of a switch or router to provision 400G connections over metro distances in a manner virtually the same as connections inside one data center. It is compliant with the OIF 400ZR Implementation Agreement and is interoperable with other manufacturers' 400ZR modules that utilize a standard forward error correction (FEC) encoder and decoder.

NeoPhotonics ClearLight OSFP modules are built using internally-produced integrated coherent optical solutions from NeoPhotonics, including its new compact and low power consumption Nano-ITLA and Silicon Photonics COSA. This new OSFP module is capable of tuning to 75 GHz or 100GHz spaced wavelength channels, as specified in the OIF agreement, and operates in 400ZR mode for Cloud DCI applications. For longer metro reaches, the module is designed to support 400ZR+ modes.

This ClearLight OSFP module can also be optionally provisioned to tune over the entire "Super C-Band", or up to 6.4 Terahertz, increasing the capacity of an optical fiber by up to 50% over standard implementations. NeoPhotonics provides arrayed waveguide gratings for multiplexing and de-multiplexing with 75GHz and 100GHz wavelength channel spacings, supporting 85 and 64 channels respectively, with filter responses optimized for high baud rate coherent signals.

"This new OSFP module joins our ClearLight™ DCO transceiver line and takes full advantage of our highly integrated and low power consumption Nano-Tunable Laser and Silicon Photonics COSA to enable a full metro coherent transceiver in the form factor and electrical interface designed for short reach interconnections inside the data center," said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. "We are now sampling these OSFP transceivers so that customers can evaluate the simplicity, cost and operating savings that can be realized by plugging coherent optics directly into switches and routers, and we are applying this same technology to additional form factors such as QSFP-DD", concluded Mr. Jenks.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in Cloud, data center and telecom applications. The Company's products enable cost-effective, high-speed data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth over communications networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

