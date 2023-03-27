NeoPollard Interactive Announces Addition of Pick 3 and Pick 4 to North Carolina Education Lottery's Online Play

LANSING, Mich., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote"; TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), is pleased to announce that the North Carolina Education Lottery ("Lottery") has expanded its Online Play offerings with the introduction of Pick 3 and Pick 4. Launched on February 6, 2023, these games complement the Lottery's existing online draw game offerings of Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lucky for Life®, and Carolina Cash 5.

Powered by NPi's NeoDraw Interactive Central Gaming System, players can now purchase Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets for up to 14 upcoming draws. Number selection can be done in several ways: by generating a random set of numbers with the "Quick Pick" feature, by using saved favorite numbers, or by building a new set of numbers. Players can also select the Fireball add-on feature for more combinations to match and win.

The Lottery's Online Play program has performed exceptionally well—experiencing incredible sales growth of 224% since launching with NPi in fiscal year (FY) 2020. In FY 2022, 22% of draw games sold at retail and online in North Carolina were sold through the Lottery's Online Play program. North Carolinians benefit from this growth, with programs aimed at building and repairing schools, making college more affordable through scholarships and grants, supporting school systems with the costs of school staff and transportation, and providing a free academic preschool to at-risk children in the Pre-K program. The launch of Pick 3 and Pick 4—responsible for over 60% of the Lottery's retail draw game sales in FY 2022—through Online Play will help increase revenues to these good causes.

"Our focus in operating the Lottery with the highest degree of integrity and security underpins our approach to delivering exceptional games to lottery players in North Carolina," noted Mark Michalko, Executive Director, North Carolina Education Lottery. "The innovation we deliver through Online Play aligns with our vision to offer an entertainment experience that enriches the lives of our players and supports our commitment to increase the Lottery's funding for education initiatives in North Carolina. We are excited to now give players the opportunity to purchase Pick 3 and Pick 4 games on web and mobile channels."

"NPi is proud to partner with the North Carolina Education Lottery to generate essential funding for education programs throughout the state," said Doug Pollard, Co-CEO, NeoPollard Interactive. "This expanded product offering will contribute to continued revenue growth and, in turn, will elevate the Lottery's returns to critical education programs."

Moti Malul, Co-CEO, NeoPollard Interactive, added, "The year-over-year growth experienced by the Lottery's Online Play program is a testament to players' demand for access to lottery games through their preferred channels. In North Carolina, we see over 75% of online sales occurring through mobile channels. We look forward to continued innovation and growth in the Online Play program through our partnership with the Lottery."

Since its inception, the North Carolina Education Lottery has raised more than $9.98 billion for education programs across all of North Carolina's 100 counties. Last year alone, the Lottery generated $929.8 million in proceeds towards state education.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE NeoPollard Interactive