NeoPollard Interactive Congratulates the New Hampshire Lottery on a Successful FY 2022 in iLottery Sales

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote"); (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. ( Nasdaq: NGMS), is pleased to congratulate the New Hampshire Lottery ("Lottery") on its impressive iLottery sales growth in fiscal year ("FY") 2022.

FY 2022 marks the fourth year of iLottery operations for the New Hampshire Lottery, boasting a remarkable 30% year-over-year growth in net gaming revenue to more than $36 million, and the introduction of a host of new and exciting products and games for its players. FY 2022 also saw the introduction of several new features, such as expedited withdrawal functionality to further enhance New Hampshire's iLottery player experience. Expedited withdrawal enables players to receive their cashed-out winnings within an hour, demonstrating the Lottery's responsiveness to player expectations in the eCommerce environment.

Over the past fiscal year, players throughout the state enjoyed playing their favorite draw-based games online, including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, and Tri-State Gimme 5®. These online draw-based games now represent an impressive 21% of total draw-based games sales (for the same games offered at both retail and online) in New Hampshire.

In addition to online draw-based games, players can access the Lottery's portfolio of fun and engaging e-Instant games from their web or mobile devices. In FY 2022, the Lottery successfully launched two multi-game progressive jackpot series, including top performing games from NPi's Studio: VIP Ultra and Savanna Adventures. These launches introduced an innovative progressive jackpot capability that ties the jackpot to multiple e-Instant games, creating additional excitement and anticipation as the jackpot builds. The availability of the progressive jackpot series across all price points within a linked progressive jackpot game makes the jackpot accessible to a wide segment of the Lottery's players.

Collaboration between the Lottery and NPi's Ignite Player Marketing Team, a division of NPi's Power Suite of iLottery Services, resulted in several engaging promotions, including an iLottery Birthday Promotion where players could receive a 100% cash match bonus, up to $200, when making a deposit using a unique promo code. Engaging promotions are a core component of driving New Hampshire iLottery performance across deposit, purchase, and retention indicators.

"We are thrilled about our successful fourth year of NH iLottery operations in the state of New Hampshire and we are looking forward to continuing to build momentum," said Charlie McIntyre, Executive Director, New Hampshire Lottery. "The Lottery is dedicated to engaging with and meeting players' needs where and when they want, from any device, and we look forward to working with NPi to continue improving player accessibility and convenience in order to drive success for years to come."

"Our partnership with the New Hampshire Lottery has flourished yet again for the fourth consecutive year," said Moti Malul, Co-CEO, NeoPollard Interactive. "We are excited to continue collaborating with the Lottery to support the Lottery's goals to deliver best-in-class iLottery experiences to players anytime, anywhere."

"We congratulate the New Hampshire Lottery on another impressive year in successfully utilizing iLottery to modernize the Lottery's brand," said Doug Pollard, Co-CEO, NeoPollard Interactive. "We share in the Lottery's commitment to expanding revenue opportunities through successful programs like iLottery that we believe will aid in maximizing revenues for public education in the state."

Since its inception in 1964, the New Hampshire Lottery has been dedicated to supporting education throughout the state. To date, the Lottery has contributed over $2.4 billion in revenue to schools in New Hampshire.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. ( Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames ( Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE NeoPollard Interactive