NeoPollard Interactive Congratulates the Virginia Lottery on Becoming the First Cloud-Based iLottery Program in the U.S.

LANSING, Mich., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), is pleased to announce that the Virginia Lottery (or "the Lottery") has achieved a milestone in the industry by becoming the first U.S. lottery to operate a completely cloud-based iLottery program. As the first vendor in the iLottery space to operate its solution in the cloud, this achievement reflects NPi's ongoing commitment to enhance its technology to meet the evolving needs of its lottery partners and their players.

The implementation includes NeoDraw, the Central Gaming System (CGS) for draw games, and NeoSphere, the player account management and marketing system, as well as NeoPlay, the eInstants Remote Gaming Server (RGS) and the games it hosts. The migration to cloud hosting is anticipated to significantly improve efficiencies related to the operation and ongoing maintenance of the Virginia Lottery's industry-leading iLottery program, which has been powered by NPi since first launching eSubscriptions in 2016. By hosting its solution in the cloud, the Lottery can instantly scale its iLottery program to accommodate large jackpot runs and associated volumes of promotions and campaigns.

"We recognize the need to continually refine our offerings based on emerging and evolving technology. Delivering our iLottery solution through the cloud will enable us to better serve the Virginia Lottery and other iLottery programs that are powered by NPi," said Doug Pollard, Co-CEO, NPi. "We value the trust the Virginia Lottery placed in us to deliver this innovative solution."

"Record-breaking jackpots over the last few years have generated significant traffic online, underscoring the need for iLottery programs to effectively respond to player purchase demand," said Moti Malul, Co-CEO, NPi. "By harnessing the enhanced capabilities that only cloud hosting provides, we can better support the growth of our lottery clients as they strive to meet and exceed player expectations."

"The Virginia Lottery is committed to providing a best-in-class experience to our players," said Kelly T. Gee, Executive Director, Virginia Lottery. "Enhancing the scalability of our iLottery platform through the use of cloud technology demonstrates to our players that we place a priority on a seamless and reliable iLottery experience, all of which ultimately supports our mission to raise revenue for our public schools."

For 34 years, the Virginia Lottery has been committed to growing and giving back. Since 1999, all Virginia Lottery profits have been designated solely for K-12 public education in Virginia, contributing more than $11 billion to education in the commonwealth since that time. To learn more, visit www.valottery.com/givingback.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top-performing game content as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The Company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes. For more information, please visit our website at www.neogames.com.

