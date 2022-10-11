NeoPollard Interactive to Deliver Industry-Leading Game Content to the Georgia Lottery

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to deliver NPi's industry-leading game content to the Georgia Lottery Corporation ("Georgia Lottery") through an integration of its remote gaming server.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Georgia Lottery to expand its game portfolio offering," said Doug Pollard, Co-CEO, NeoPollard Interactive. "NPi's exciting and engaging game content will help the Lottery appeal to a wider demographic of players by offering more options to play online and more reasons to keep coming back. We are confident that our games will resonate with players in Georgia and support the Lottery in generating revenue to fund essential education programs in Georgia."

"With the introduction of content from our high-performing and robust NeoGames Studio, we are proud to strengthen the Georgia Lottery's existing Diggi Games experience by diversifying the Lottery's portfolio," said Moti Malul, Co-CEO, NeoPollard Interactive. "Our NeoGames Studio consistently delivers top performing game titles in the North American market, and we are excited by the opportunity to partner with one of the longest operating iLottery programs in the United States."

NPi is relied upon by the industry's top performing iLottery programs, currently powering the most iLottery programs in the U.S. market as compared to any other iLottery supplier. Our industry-leading game content is currently live in Michigan, Virginia, New Hampshire, and Alberta.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX:PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq:NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com .

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The Company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com .

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

