Neora Acquires ACN Korea, Marking a New Chapter in Asia Pacific Expansion

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neora, LLC, a global leader in science-driven skincare and wellness products, is excited to announce the acquisition of ACN Korea, a prominent player in Korea's direct sales sector. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Neora's ongoing expansion across the Asia Pacific region.

ACN Korea, known as the sole provider of direct sales telecommunications and essential services in Korea, has been a Top 20 company in its sector. This acquisition brings together Neora's innovative product range and ACN Korea's unique market position, creating an unmatched platform for entrepreneurial growth in direct sales.

"Coming together, we are set to unleash an unparalleled synergy, combining our unique strengths to foster growth and opportunities, not only across Korea but throughout Asia," said Robert Stevanovski, Chairman and Co-Founder of ACN. "Our journey with our respected counterparts has been rooted in mutual admiration and a deep, personal connection spanning more than two decades. This is more than a business transaction; it's a fusion of visions, paving the way for our employees, independent salespeople, and all stakeholders to thrive in an exciting, expansive new era."

Jeff Olson, Founder and CEO of Neora, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger. "I am thrilled to welcome ACN Korea into the Neora family," he said. "The ACN team has built an impressive legacy, and our shared commitment of 'Making People Better' aligns perfectly with our global mission. I eagerly anticipate the Emerge Event on February 17, where we can get to know each other better and share our vision for the future. Together, we are poised to build a transformative legacy in the Korean market."

The integration process will see both companies coming together under the Neora brand. This transition underscores Neora's dedication to fostering innovation, growth, and success in the Korean and broader Asia Pacific markets.

Neora's strategic growth in Asia Pacific, bolstered by this acquisition, positions the company to leverage its pioneering social selling system and robust customer base effectively. This expansion is not just a testament to Neora's global vision but also a commitment to enriching the lives of its customers and Brand Partners in the vibrant and dynamic Korean market.

Based in Dallas, TX, Neora is a global relationship marketing company with age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Neora has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North America, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific. Neora is committed to providing an excellent product line based on real science. Visit www.neora.com for more information.

