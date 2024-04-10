Neora Launches New Lash Lush Product

Neora's clean 3-in-1 serum makes your lashes and brows

look and feel longer, denser, thicker, and healthier

DALLAS, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neora, a global leader in holistic beauty and wellness, announced today the release of their newest product, Lash Lush, a revolutionary lash and brow serum that can deliver visible results in just four weeks.

True to Neora's clean-meets-performance promise, Lash Lush is an effective yet safe and gentle formula free from irritants, hormones, and other harmful ingredients found in many of the leading lash serums that can lead to adverse side effects. It delivers powerful results that are clinically proven.

Lash Lush

Neora's formula is powered by their proprietary PWR System that is clinically shown to support collagen and healthy hair at the follicle, improving density, length, and lift. In addition, they use peptides to replenish lashes/brows with essential proteins and vitamins that provide luster and shine. The formula includes biotin, another essential ingredient, that strengthens and helps support the total health of lashes/brows, as well as amino acids, hyaluronic acid, and plant extracts to protect existing lash/brow hair from breakage and loss.

Benefits of Lash Lush include:

Visible results in as little as four weeks with results that build over time

Strengthens + lengthens + volumizes lashes

Helps prevent existing lash and brow hair from breakage and loss

Thickens brows

Free from hormones or any form of prostaglandin analog

Ophthalmologist-tested for safety and clinically proven results

"Lash Lush is a one-of-a-kind product and is the result of years of research and countless formula iterations," said Amber Olson, Co-Founder and President of Neora. "We aimed to provide a solution that delivered on its promise of full, healthy lashes and brows, without having to resort to using ingredients that can cause potentially serious adverse reactions. Additionally, with the rise of so many teens and young people using lash products today, we were determined to create a clean-meets-performance option in this product category—and we are proud to finally introduce Lash Lush to the market."

In a clinical trial, 100% of participants agreed Lash Lush was gentle for their eyes. Unlike many lash and brow serums on the market, Neora's is free from any form of prostaglandin analog, known to potentially cause serious adverse reactions. Neora continues their commitment to the safety of their customers while formulating a serum for fuller lashes and brows that is as proven effective as it is proven safe.

Neora's Lash Lush has finally arrived as the go-to solution to help transform sparse lash and brow hair into longer, thicker, more voluminous looking lashes and brows—with visible results in just four weeks—in a safe, gentle, and worry-free formula.

To purchase Lash Lush, visit https://www.neora.com/lashlush. To learn more about Neora, visit https://www.neora.com/.

About Neora

Neora was born with the launch of a single product and a vision to Make People Better. With nearly 13 years of growth and achievement, their hard work, passion, and dedication has shaped their success and set them apart as a global leader in the skincare, hair care, and wellness industry. They've just begun when it comes to positively impacting lives around the world.

Media Contact

Victoria Shockley

Media Specialist at KRUPP

[email protected]

919-780-9727

SOURCE Neora