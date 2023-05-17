Neora Launches New Self-Tanning and Sculpting Foam Solution to Support Glowing Skin

-- The ultra-hydrating, eco-certified vegan DHA formula tans, sculpts, and reduces the appearance of cellulite while working in as little as four hours --

DALLAS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neora, a leader in science-based, anti-aging skin care, hair care, and wellness products, recently announced the launch of its latest skincare and beauty solution: 3-in-1 Self-Tanning + Sculpting Foam. The product, designed to highlight and hydrate skin in a single application, provides a natural-looking self-tan that is easy to apply with no mess, streaks, or smells. The Neora 3-in-1 Self-Tanning + Sculpting Foam is currently available through the Neora website for purchase with options for discounts on monthly delivery subscriptions.

Neora is renowned for crafting high-quality, effective beauty products that support healthy skincare with clean ingredients. The 3-in-1 Self-Tanning + Sculpting Foam is notably vegan as well as paraben, phthalate, and gluten-free, making it suitable for all skin types. The unique formulation is designed to support collagen, elastin, and keratin in the skin while also helping to sculpt and tan safely without the harmful effects of tanning beds or the sun. The product also goes to work quickly, demonstrating visible tanned skin results in just four to eight hours after initial application.

The entire Neora product line reflects the brand's commitment to clean ingredients and plant-based formulations proven to perform while also nourishing the skin. The 3-in-1 Self-Tanning + Sculpting Foam promotes healthy skin through an ultra-hydrating formulation that not only tans and sculpts but also reduces the appearance of cellulite, helping customers feel more confident in the skin they are in. The product adapts to different skin tones to provide a natural-looking tan while also infusing the skin with antioxidants and amino acids that replenish and encourage a healthy glow.

Other Neora products have gained intense popularity following their launch including the brand's all-vegan skincare line that incorporates plant extracts and vitamins to rejuvenate skin while also delivering vital nutrients. With products for every skin type, Neora offers targeted solutions for customers to address their own skincare goals including brightening serums, wrinkle-reducing creams, and gentle cleansers. Additional product lines include haircare, wellness, and weight-management solutions available on their own or in conveniently paired sets that make shopping straightforward.

Neora products all follow a clean formula guarantee while leveraging non-GMO ingredients that are suitable for all skin and hair types. Creating holistic and multifunctional formulas that undermine the chemical-laden products of big-box retailers, Neora's product lineup balances essential ingredients with demonstrable results for customers. With a commitment to helping its customers and brand partners experience the best versions of themselves, the company pairs it's high-quality products with a pledge to give back to the community. To this end, the brand has become one of the largest corporate sponsors of Big Brothers Big Sisters while also promoting its own Neora Ripple Foundation, which has raised over $6 million to date.

