Neora Wins Two Bravo Awards for Growth, Innovation & Leadership

Global skincare and wellness brand earns top honors hailed for operational integrity and excellence

DALLAS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Selling News announced that Neora is the recipient of two of its most prestigious honors—the Bravo Impact Award, and the Bravo Leadership Award for the company's Founder and CEO, Jeff Olson.

The Bravo Impact Award honors the achievements of companies that take a holistic, measured and incremental approach to growth, innovation and operational integrity and excellence.

Jeff Olsen, Founder and CEO of Neora, has been honored with the Bravo Leadership Award.

"I can't think of any company that embodies this more clearly than Neora ," said Stuart Johnson, Founder and CEO of Direct Selling News. "They have always led with integrity, vision and grit. Neora is truly making a positive impact in the channel."

The Bravo Leadership Award is an esteemed recognition exclusively dedicated to CEOs and owners of direct selling companies who have demonstrated remarkable strategic insight, decision-making and transformative leadership.

"This award is something we take very seriously at DSN, and Jeff Olson is so deserving of this award," said Johnson. "He has always been a powerful voice not only for the channel but for the importance of personal development. He has impacted countless lives over his career, including mine."

Jeff has a long history of success in the industry, having served as a top field distributor, a CEO and founder of several companies, as well as a leader in the personal development space. He is the bestselling author of The Slight Edge, as well as the owner of Live Happy, a premier resource advancing the message of positive psychology.

Neora is a leader in the direct-selling industry. Since its inception in 2011, the family-owned and operated company has sold more than 40 million products worldwide, earned a top spot on INC 500's fastest-growing companies list, and been named one of the Best Places to Work. Through its Neora Ripple Foundation, the company has donated over $6 million to at-risk youth.

Neora recently made history with its monumental win against the FTC. The company's executive team led the way to this victory with their unwavering commitment to standing their ground and defending their beliefs. Neora's landmark win has become the new gold standard for establishing what a legitimate model in direct sales looks like.

"I started this company because I wanted to make people better ," says Neora Founder and CEO Jeff Olson. "I wanted to show everyone how to build a company the right way—one that brought value to the marketplace. These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of the Neora family."

With eyes on what's ahead, Neora's expansion trajectory is in full 'go time' mode, marked by its recent acquisition of ACN Korea —further solidifying its strategic growth in Asia Pacific. Neora has aggressive growth plans for all its markets, which includes continuing to improve its e-commerce experience, expanding its product line and footprint around the world, and launching in the U.S.- Hispanic market.

To learn more about Neora, visit https://www.neora.com/ .

PR Contact:

Victoria Shockley

[email protected]

919-780-9727

SOURCE Neora