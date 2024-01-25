Neora's Landmark Legal Triumph Over FTC Allegations

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark decision that has sent ripples through the direct selling industry, Neora LLC achieved a significant legal victory against the Federal Trade Commission. At the heart of the dispute were allegations concerning Neora's business operations and marketing practices, which the FTC claimed violated several aspects of the FTC Act.

"Living out our mission statement of making people better sometimes means taking the road less traveled, making the hard choice to defend what is right at all costs," said Neora CEO Jeff Olson in a statement. "This isn't just a win for our industry; it's a win for American entrepreneurship."

The legal battle began in November 2019 when the FTC filed a lawsuit against Neora, accusing the science-based skin care and wellness company of operating an illegal pyramid scheme, alongside making false earnings, efficacy, and establishment claims. Central to the FTC's pursuit was its request for monetary damages and injunctive relief under section 13(b) of the FTC Act. However, the case took a turn following the Supreme Court's 2021 AMG Capital Management decision, limiting the FTC's ability to seek monetary redress, focusing the trial on injunctive relief instead.

Judge Barbara Lynn of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas presided over the case. In a comprehensive 56-page decision , Lynn refuted every claim made by the FTC against Neora. This ruling not only highlighted the legitimacy of Neora's direct sales operations but also provided crucial guidance regarding the safe harbors Neora adhered to, protecting it from FTC action.

A Deep Dive Into Neora's Compensation Plan

The FTC's identification of a pyramid scheme hinges on the Koscot test, formulated in 1974. This test involves two primary elements: payment by participants for the right to sell a product, and rewards for recruitment unrelated to actual product sales to end users. In Neora's case, Lynn applied this test, focusing particularly on whether rewards were linked to recruitment independent of sales.

The court's analysis delved deep into Neora's compensation plan. Rejecting the FTC's stance to view the compensation plan in isolation, the court considered a broader range of factors demonstrating how Neora's business operates in reality. It was noted that rewards were based on sales to end users, and recruitment elements were part of the reward structure but tied to actual product sales.

A critical moment in the trial was the court's rejection of the testimony from the FTC's expert witness, Stacie Bosley, Ph.D. The court found that Bosley's assumptions regarding the motives behind purchases by Neora's participants were unsupported by evidence. At trial, Neora presented compelling data showing a significant portion of their participants enrolled for product discounts, aiming for personal use rather than resale.

Neora's Victory: A Pivotal Moment

This decision has significant implications for the direct selling industry. It offers a clearer understanding of what constitutes lawful and unlawful conduct, especially in distinguishing legitimate direct selling operations from pyramid schemes. The court's acknowledgment of Neora's business model, focusing on actual sales rather than mere recruitment, sets a precedent that other companies in the industry can follow to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Neora's victory in court marks a pivotal moment in the direct selling industry, offering much-needed clarity and guidance. The decision underscores the importance of concrete evidence and legitimate business practices in safeguarding against legal challenges. As the industry evolves, this case will undoubtedly serve as a benchmark for future legal and regulatory proceedings in the direct selling sector.

"The FTC was clearly coming after our industry," said Deborah Heisz, Neora's co-CEO. "This wasn't a case just about Neora; this was a case about the entire network marketing industry."

About Neora

Based in Dallas, TX, Neora is a global relationship marketing company with age-fighting products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Neora has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North America, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific. Neora is committed to providing an excellent product line based on real science. Visit www.neora.com for more information.

Press Contact

Neora

[email protected]

SOURCE Neora