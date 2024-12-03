NeoReach Acquires Influencers.com and Announces Strategic Partnership with Blueberry AI to Revolutionize the Creator Economy

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoReach, a leading provider of Creator Economy solutions, today announced the acquisition of Influencers.com, alongside a strategic partnership with Blueberry AI. This partnership aims to advance NeoReach's mission to deliver innovative technology and pioneering resources for creators, significantly enhancing monetization and management capabilities within the Creator Economy.

The acquisition of Influencers.com represents a strategic expansion aimed at creating a comprehensive platform under one trusted brand name. The domain will serve as the foundation for a new suite of creator-centric tools, specifically designed to set a new standard for the way that creators monetize and scale their audiences.

In partnership with Blueberry AI, NeoReach plans to leverage advanced AI technology to provide creators with tools that streamline content management, automate processes, and identify new revenue opportunities. This collaboration is anticipated to deliver robust capabilities that will not only enhance how creators manage their content but also optimize their monetization potential.

"With the acquisition of Influencers.com and our strategic partnership with Blueberry AI, NeoReach is committed to setting new standards for creator monetization and management," said James Michalak, CEO of NeoReach, "This move marks a bold step into creator-centric areas where we will provide unmatched toolsets and even greater monetization opportunities that redefine the way creators turn their passions into income."

"Blueberry AI is revolutionizing lead generation with an advanced matching algorithm that identifies highly tailored leads for businesses," said Alireza Beig, Co-Founder of Blueberry AI, "Partnering with NeoReach, we're applying this expertise to empower creators with AI-driven tools that streamline audience engagement, optimize monetization strategies, and drive meaningful growth in the Creator Economy."

This acquisition and partnership underscore NeoReach's commitment to the long-term growth of the Creator Economy. NeoReach aims to equip creators with the resources they need to expand their reach, increase their earning potential, and navigate an increasingly competitive digital landscape. By integrating unique AI-driven insights and tools we will expand earning opportunities for creators, allowing them to focus on what they do best: creating content.

Blueberry AI is revolutionizing the way businesses find leads and close deals by leveraging the power of AI-driven technology. Its cutting-edge matching algorithm delivers an unparalleled 27% reply rate—nearly 15 times higher than industry competitors—by identifying high-quality leads for SMS outreach. By streamlining lead generation and engagement, Blueberry AI empowers businesses to build meaningful connections and accelerate their sales processes with efficiency and precision.

NeoReach empowers creators by turning their passion into income through authentic storytelling and data-driven strategies. Delivering award-winning campaigns, industry-leading research, and unmatched opportunities, NeoReach's tech-enabled, human-focused approach ensures creators are at the core. NeoReach is transforming influence into impactful, engaging, and sustainable careers in the Creator Economy. For more information, please visit neoreach.com.

