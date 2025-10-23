NEOREST Surpasses Four Million Units Sold Worldwide, Cementing Its Status as Global Luxury Icon

For over three decades, NEOREST has redefined global luxury with chic design, smart innovation, and wellness features. Post this

"In preparation for this holiday season, discerning homeowners are refreshing their spaces to welcome guests, and NEOREST turns daily routines into rituals of comfort, cleanliness, and elegance," said Taro Muroi, CEO of TOTO USA. "It reimagines the bathroom as a sanctuary of wellness, design, and sustainability, enriching everyday life while making holiday hospitality unforgettable."

As the holidays approach, affluent homeowners are elevating bathrooms alongside kitchens and living areas, ensuring guest-ready spaces that combine comfort, elegance, and sustainability.

A Market Where Wellness, Design, and ROI Intersect

High-end homeowners are reshaping renovation priorities by investing in wellness-focused spaces that elevate both comfort and property value. Bathroom upgrades consistently rank among the most rewarding projects, delivering approximately 74% ROI according to the Journal of Light Construction and the National Association of Realtors. By offering spa-inspired features, smart technology, and eco-performance, NEOREST delivers a return on investment that combines an elevated daily routine with long-term financial gain.

The $584 billion wellness real estate market is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2029, according to the Global Wellness Institute. Wealthy homeowners no longer view bathrooms as purely functional; they expect restorative centers comparable to luxury kitchens, wellness suites, and outdoor living spaces. NEOREST is uniquely positioned at this intersection, aligning measurable ROI with lifestyle transformation.

Affluent homeowners reinforce this movement. The remodeling spend in the U.S. remains near record highs, with bathroom projects leading investments (Harvard JCHS). The 2024 U.S. Houzz Bathroom Trends Study shows that over 40% of renovators install specialty toilets, including bidet seats and self-cleaning models, while NKBA's 2025 Bath Trends highlights demand for spa-like wellness, sustainability, and smart technology.

NEOREST answers this demand with its high-efficiency TORNADO FLUSH® system, integrated bidet personal cleansing system that significantly reduces reliance on toilet paper, and automatic CLEAN SYNERGY self-cleaning technologies.

From a Bold Directive to an International Movement

More than thirty years ago, TOTO engineers received a bold challenge: "Design a toilet that is not a toilet." The result was the NEOREST EX, introduced in 1993 as the world's first luxury smart toilet. By uniting its engineering prowess in tankless design, integrated bidet functionality, and advanced sensor technology, TOTO dramatically reshaped bathroom culture with the NEOREST.

Today, the NEOREST portfolio — NX, LS, AS, RS, and wall-hung WX — offers tailored solutions for distinct lifestyles. The NX serves as a sculptural centerpiece for statement bathrooms, the LS blends modern form with timeless elegance, and the AS delivers performance-driven minimalism with crisp, architectural lines. The RS introduces accessible luxury, and the WX brings wall-hung sophistication for projects that demand space efficiency without sacrificing comfort or design.

Together, these models demonstrate how a single idea evolved into a movement that continues to redefine the luxury bathroom worldwide.

Experiences That Elevate Daily Life

Every NEOREST transforms daily routines into restorative rituals. Its integrated bidet seat offers unlimited warm-water cleansing, oscillating and pulsating water massage, heated seat, warm-air drying, and activated carbon deodorizer. These spa-like functions personalize comfort and reflect a cultural shift where smart homes prioritize health and well-being.

Hands-free open/close lid, auto flush, and automated cleaning systems provide seamless convenience, while the proprietary CEFIONTECT® glaze prevents waste and grime adhesion within the bowl. The TORNADO FLUSH® system conserves water while delivering powerful performance. These innovations reflect thoughtful hospitality, enabling homeowners to welcome guests with quiet elegance during the holiday season and beyond.

In affluent residences, five-star hotels, and luxury resorts prepared for holiday gatherings, NEOREST is more than a luxury smart bidet toilet. It anchors spaces designed to restore body and mind, turning routine into ritual and reinforcing wellness as an expression of modern luxury.

Eco-Luxury That Enhances Prestige

True luxury is inseparable from environmental responsibility. NEOREST proves that refined living can conserve resources without diminishing comfort. Its dual-flush TORNADO FLUSH System uses just 1.0 GPF for a full flush and 0.8 GPF for a light flush, conserving thousands of gallons annually in multi-bathroom households. Smart energy-saving modes reduce power consumption. Its bidet personal cleansing system reduces toilet paper use by approximately 80%, reported by the Washington Post.

These sustainability innovations amplify this impact. EWATER+® electrolyzes water to cleanse the bowl and wand naturally. PREMIST® sprays a fine mist before each use to prevent buildup. ACTILIGHT® combines ultraviolet light with a special titanium dioxide and zirconium glaze to break down organic waste and grime.

These technologies make ecological responsibility a hallmark of sophistication, showing that environmental stewardship elevates prestige in luxury living.

Validated by Design Leaders

The design community has embraced NEOREST as a hallmark of modern luxury living.

"My clients consistently ask for NEOREST when remodeling their luxury bathrooms," said Alena Capra, CMKBD, principal of Alena Capra Design and host of television's SoFlo Home Project. "These luxury smart bidet toilets deliver comfort, hygiene, and cutting-edge innovation while elevating the entire space with their sleek, sophisticated design. It's smart luxury, inside and out."

Beyond private residences, NEOREST features prominently in elite hospitality environments in the U.S. and worldwide, a presence that affirms its global luxury icon status. With the holiday season approaching and homeowners preparing guest-ready spaces that embody comfort, wellness, and refined design, NEOREST stands as the ultimate expression of modern luxury living at home.

About TOTO

TOTO USA is headquarters for the Americas Division of the TOTO Global Group, established in 1917 with the founding of TOTO Ltd. in Kitakyushu, Japan. TOTO is the world's largest bathroom fixtures and fittings manufacturer, with $5.34 billion in annual sales (April 2023 to March 2024). For over 100 years, TOTO has been the recognized leader in innovation, technology, performance, and design with products that enhance the luxury bathroom experience. Today, the company maintains employees in 17 countries and owns manufacturing facilities around the world in countries as diverse as Japan, Mexico, China, India, Thailand, Vietnam, and the USA. TOTO is dedicated to engineering products that respect the environment while meeting people's comfort, beauty, and performance needs. Winner of numerous domestic and international awards and recognitions, TOTO is the only plumbing manufacturer honored as Water Efficiency Leader by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



For more information, consumers may visit https://www.totousa.com or call 1.888.295.8134, Option 5.

