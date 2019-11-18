NeoRhythm: Breakthrough in Brain Science

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MDCN Technologies just launched NeoRhythm - a breakthrough wearable in brain science that can help people sleep better, de-stress and improve focus with this next-generation neurostimulation headband. It launched on 7th of November on Indiegogo (https://igg.me/at/neorhythm/x/14851978#/) and already raised over 100,000 USD for their Christmas deliveries.

NeoRhythm is the first-of-its-kind neurostimulation wearable that is:

NeoRhythm fits comfortably and is gesture controlled. Simple and functional design with a charging dock.

Scientifically-validated neurotechnology - confirmed by users and also by 2 double-blind, placebo-controlled studies .

The only wearable with multi-coil structure for most efficient brainwave entrainment,

for most efficient brainwave entrainment, First gesture-controlled headband that you will actually use – no buttons, no wires.

It comes with a 60-day Money Back Guarantee for all orders.

Why NeoRhythm

Our brain has a wonderful ability to adjust its own brainwaves to external frequencies – the process of doing this intentionally is called brainwave entrainment. This is why a calm song helps you relax, a train ride makes you feel sleepy.

By using brainwave entrainment to stimulate the brain to work at specific frequencies, NeoRhythm helps you get into the desired state of mind quicker and easier.

How Does it work

First select the desired state of mind from: De-stress, Energize, Sleep, Focus, Meditate, Handle pain. Position NeoRythm on your head in one of the suggested 5 positions. Control via app or gesture-control.

The Science behind it

Brainwave entrainment is the process of encouraging the brain to adjust to external stimuli – in the case of NeoRhythm, these stimuli come in the form of electromagnetic pulses of specific frequencies.

NeoRhythm uses medium-intensity magnetic fields with maximum magnetic flux density of 20-25 Gauss (2-2.5 mT) to generate the right frequencies for brainwave entrainment.

NeoRhythm emits scientifically-validated frequencies that are characteristic for a certain state of mind. The brain adapts to these frequencies, reaching the desired state of mind quicker and easier.

The frequencies emitted by NeoRythm in its 7 stimulation programs are based on scientific studies. Relaxation Study ( https://www.researchgate.net/publication/335857457_Influencing_Relaxation_by_a_Low_Intensity_Transcranial_Pulsed_Magnetic_Stimulation_Applying_the_Entrainment_Model ); Attention Study here ( https://www.researchgate.net/publication/336582485_Enhancing_Vigilance_by_Low_Intensity_Transcranial_Pulsed_Magnetic_Stimulation_Applying_the_Entrainment_Model )

About MDCN

MDCN Technologies Inc. is an innovator company with offices in Europe and USA. In the 3 years of development, they have assembled an ambitious team of 15+ experts in various fields. The research group was led by the leading european scientists in magnetic field by prof. dr. Igor Jerman .

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEQ3zAjjVmw&t=

Press Kit: https://omnipemf.com/press-kit/

