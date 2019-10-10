NEORIS Demonstrates the Power of Graph Knowledge Management to Enable Predictive Analytics at Neo4j GraphTour New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEORIS, a digital consultancy that accelerates the transformation of global enterprises fortifies its partnership with Neo4j, a leader in graph databases, through its Platinum Sponsorship of the Neo4j GraphTour New York event, which will be held on Oct. 16, 2019 at the InterContinental New York Times Square.

The international GraphTour event produces a series of content-rich sessions aimed at sharing knowledge with enterprises and professionals on the modern use of graph platforms, analytics, advanced data transformation, visualization, and discovery capabilities.

Demian Bellumio, VP of Augmented Intelligence, will represent NEORIS by showcasing their innovative graph-based approach and use-cases that leverage AI to help profile companies with high-market success probability based on their potential for executing IPOs or M&A transactions. Bellumio's live demo proves how NEORIS' Augmented Intelligence Practice, powered by Neo4j, combines millions of datapoints related to venture capitalists, institutional investors and companies with their respective stakeholders to construct a fully unified graph that efficiently enables complex analytics and predicts outcomes.

Attendees can anticipate experiencing a highly engaging visualization and collaborative framework that harnesses the power of graph to perform dynamic 360-views of every entity contained within a dataset. Additionally, NEORIS will showcase powerful machine learning techniques, such as graph embeddings and predictive modeling, to generate new knowledge, such as company-to-company similarity, company success prediction and investor-to-investor similarity, for real-time querying and to deliver actionable intelligence.

"There is clear excitement in the market around combining the power of graph technologies with advanced machine learning and analytics techniques to uncover new insights and make data more actionable," said Anthony DeLima, Global CTO and Head of NEORIS U.S. "We are thrilled to support Neo4j at their GraphTour New York event, a market that is leading global innovation around new financial services solutions, where graph databases are becoming a key strategic differentiator for companies seeking to augment human intelligence."

To learn more and register for the full day conference, visit https://neo4j.com/lp/graphtour-new-york/

