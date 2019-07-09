NEORIS Launched Augmented Intelligence Practice to Spur Data-driven Business Innovation

MIAMI, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEORIS, a global consultancy that accelerates the digital capabilities of companies, announced they expanded their digital capabilities to deliver end-to-end intelligent solutions through its new practice, Augmented Intelligence. The practice extends human thinking with next-generation pattern matching, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and graph knowledge management to uncover powerful business insights and opportunities.

According to ResearchandMarkets' recent report entitled "Artificial Intelligence Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis," the global AI market is expected to reach $71 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 26% from 2019 to 2024. Additionally, the convergence of AI with graph knowledge management and other technologies offers businesses lucrative opportunities to deliver innovative products and services. However, scarcity of technical talent and high initial investments have restrained initial adoption until now.

"We launched the Augmented Intelligence practice to offer our clients agile data-driven solutions that enable them to derive dynamic business insights, deliver hyper-personalized experiences and continuously anticipate and respond to market forces," said Anthony DeLima, NEORIS' Global CTO and Head of NEORIS USA. "Companies increasingly strive to understand and uncover valuable relationships between products, services, customer demands, and market trends while ensuring regulatory compliance and risk management. We leverage innovation to extend human decision making at scale and in a cost-effective manner."

"In parallel with the launch of the practice, we welcome Mr. Demian Bellumio and Mr. Fausto Fleites, who led similar practices at other firms, and Mr. Sayyed Nezhadi, PhD AI, who will head our innovation labs and AI focus areas. Mr. Nezhadi brings significant experience in delivering complex AI-enabled solutions and digital architectures for large enterprises. Together with our existing team, this unit will help unlock new business insights and create more intelligent processes for our clients."

"We look forward to expanding NEORIS' innovation capabilities to better service their clients globally," said Mr. Bellumio. "The practice of developing knowledge graphs that seamlessly use machine learning and efficiently integrate complementary data sources that enable better and faster business decisions is gaining traction across the world's largest companies in financial services, manufacturing, supply-chain, telecom and other industries."

NEORIS will combine capabilities from its Digital Strategy, Enterprise Application Services, AI, BI Practices and others with their Global Innovation Labs to accelerate client adoption of complex technologies for digitally aspirational companies around the world. To learn more, visit https://www.neoris.com/augmentedintelligence

