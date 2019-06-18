NEORIS Partners With VeriTran to Transform Financial Services Through Agile Customer Onboarding Solutions

MIAMI, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEORIS, a global digital transformation services consultancy, today announces its new partnership with VeriTran, a global business application company, to deliver next-generation customer onboarding solutions for banks and financial institutions.

As NEORIS and VeriTran continue to seek out innovative ways to meet the evolving demands of the financial services ecosystem, they have combined forces to provide a Low-Code Platform to build digital banking applications. The new partnership furthers NEORIS leading facial recognition, digital signature, automation and AI capabilities.

Through Fast Track, NEORIS' startup partnerships program, VeriTran leverages NEORIS' deep industry knowledge and global footprint to establishes a strong foothold in Florida and advances its own digital transformation in financial services.

"We partner with agile companies like VeriTran to provide our clients access to cutting-edge technologies that integrate into their legacy systems, ensuring wide-scale adoption and continued customer success," says Marcelo Da Costa, Director of Partnerships at NEORIS.

"We are eager to work with NEORIS to scale our business model and enhance the digital transformation journey of customers," says Omar Arab, U.S. VP of Corporate Business Development at VeriTran.

NEORIS and VeriTran have come together today to present at Miami Finance Forum's exclusive event, Financial Digital Transformation. The intimate event caters to financial services leaders and aims to broaden their perspective of the emerging technologies that are transforming banking and financial institutions.

Visit NEORIS' financial services and VeriTran's webpage's to explore ways to improve customer experience, operational efficiency and agility.

About NEORIS

NEORIS is a global consultancy that creates disruptive solutions for digitally aspirational companies to boost their connections with customers, employees and stakeholders. Headquartered in Miami, FL., NEORIS has a network of global delivery centers, design studios and operations in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit www.neoris.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter: @NEORIS.

About VeriTran

VeriTran is a global company that streamlines the creation, roll-out and evolution of digital business apps for the financial industry through its Low-Code platform. VeriTran's Low-Code Platform is used by more than 50 banks, reaching 14 million users who safely run more than 10 billion transactions annually. VeriTran's offices are located in Pereira, Colombia, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Lima, Santiago de Chile, Miami and New York. For more information, visit www.veritran.com.

