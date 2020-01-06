NEORIS Publishes Second-Annual 2020 Global Business Intelligence Trends Report: “Destination: The Intelligent Enterprise”

Intelligent human and machine connections driven by powerful data insights become crucial focus areas for 2020.

Data will take centerstage as businesses seek to deliver an exceptional digital experience that drives significant customer loyalty.

Anticipating and predicting market changes, customer demands, risk and the need for new innovative products will mean the difference between first quartile performers and laggards.

The convergence of AI, machine learning, data and analytics will reshape the workforce and how companies operate. Those that embrace the innovation will have a significant strategic advantage.

Upskilling and reskilling the organization will be critical as companies accelerate their adoption of advanced technologies to augment human thinking.

"Every organization and individual is operating in an era of unprecedented technological innovation," said Martin Mendez, CEO at NEORIS "…This year's insights shed light on the opportunities that lie ahead to leverage innovation while uncovering the challenges that need to be addressed to create an intelligent enterprise that can rapidly anticipate and respond to what customers want, while minimizing the risk of obsolescence.

"C-suite leaders will be challenged to dynamically anticipate customer and market demands while rethinking every aspect of their business. This year's report aims to accelerate their digital journeys through innovation while modernizing themselves to achieve exponential growth," said Anthony DeLima, Global CTO and Head of NEORIS U.S."Through robust research and case studies, we identified key trends that every business will need to consider over the next 18 to 24 months to continue moving the business forward. Speed and agility will mark the difference."

As the digital universe expands the need to innovate accelerates, creating significant pressures to find creative ways to adopt technologies that can augment human decision making while modernizing legacy systems and processes that inhibit progress. Innovation speed will be one factor challenging progress. Aligning customers, the organization, and partners to a common purpose and creating lasting connections will be another vital element of success.

To download the full report, visit: www.neoris.com/insights2020

About NEORIS

NEORIS is a leading global consultancy that creates disruptive solutions for digitally aspirational companies to boost their connections with customers, employees, and stakeholders. Headquartered in Miami, FL., NEORIS has a network of global delivery centers, design studios, and operations in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information visit www.neoris.com or @NEORIS on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

Media Contact

Jessica Barrios

U.S. Marketing and Communications at NEORIS

jessica.barrios@neoris.com

SOURCE NEORIS