NEOS Announces Industry Veteran Joe Polizzano as Data Science and Emerging Technology Practices Leader

HARTFORD, Conn., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOS, a management consulting and delivery services firm specializing in Insurance and Financial Services, today announced that their Data Science and Emerging Technology practices will now be under the leadership of industry veteran and NEOS principal, Joe Polizzano. Joe's focus will be to help clients adopt innovative strategies and leverage the use of data, while navigating the changing Insurance and Financial Services landscape.

Prior to joining NEOS, Joe served as a chief technology officer at S&P Global, where his products helped clients make timely investment and risk management decisions using trusted data and analytics. At S&P Ratings, Joe led enterprise transformation initiatives in areas such as data strategy and management, enterprise architecture, risk management, business intelligence, and IT operations.

The NEOS Data Science and Emerging Technology practices provide data insights, analytics capabilities, and powerful intelligent automation to clients as part of the firm's integrated suite of services.

"We are thrilled to have Joe as part of our team," says Ernst Renner, NEOS' chief executive officer and managing partner. "With over 20 years of creating data management solutions and strategies in the financial services sector, Joe will continue to grow our data offerings to help our clients best leverage their data to transform their businesses."

About NEOS:

NEOS is a recognized leader in helping global Insurance and Financial Services organizations drive transformative change. Specializing in Life, Annuities, Retirement, Employee Benefits, and Wealth Management, NEOS provides management consulting and delivery services that enable clients to solve strategy, operations, data, and technology challenges.

For more information about NEOS, visit www.neosllc.com.

