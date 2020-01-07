NEOS is a 2020 Best Places to Work in Connecticut Honoree

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOS has been named as an honoree for the Best Places to Work in Connecticut by the Best Companies Group and Hartford Business Journal.

The honor comes as NEOS gears up to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Since 2000, the management consulting and delivery services firm has served insurance and financial services organizations across North America while working to improve the local community in Connecticut.

"This is the first year we have applied to the Best Places to Work program, and we could not be happier with the results," said Ernst Renner, NEOS' CEO and managing partner. "We strive to make our company a positive workplace for every employee and live by our core values, so it is humbling to be officially recognized for these efforts."

Designed in 2005, the award serves to identify and honor the best employers in Connecticut based on their contributions to the state's economy, workforce, and business environment. Companies from across Connecticut applied for the two-part survey process, the first of which included submission of policies, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part of the survey measured employee experience, with the combined scores determining the top companies and final rankings.

The NEOS team will receive their ranking on the Best Places to Work in Connecticut list at the awards ceremony on February 27th.

About NEOS:

NEOS is a recognized leader in helping global Insurance and Financial Services organizations drive transformative change. Specializing in Life, Annuities, Retirement, Employee Benefits, Property and Casualty, and Wealth Management, NEOS provides management consulting and delivery services that enable clients to solve strategy, distribution, operations, data, and technology challenges.

For more information about NEOS, visit www.neosllc.com.

About Hartford Business Journal:

Hartford Business Journal is all about delivering business to our community. They work with companies to help promote their brand and develop thought leadership channels and are the trusted source for building business connections.

About Best Companies Group:

Best Companies Group (BCG) is dedicated to establishing "Best Places to Work", "Best Companies", and "Best Employers" programs in an effort to distinguish companies who demonstrate and are superior in workplace excellence. BCG managed the overall registration and survey process in Connecticut, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

SOURCE NEOS

Related Links

http://www.neosllc.com

