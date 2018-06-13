Neosante's Delictase® Oral Drops, designed to treat baby colic, are coming to StackedNutrition.com

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Neosante Health Solutions' Delictase® Oral Drops, a lactase enzyme supplement which battles baby colic, is coming soon to online retailer StackedNutrition.com.

Delictase Oral Drops®, currently sold in more than 20 counties on four different continents, is safe from birth and there’s no need for incubation or refrigeration before use.
The oral drops aid in preventing the excessive crying and discomfort sometimes felt by babies suffering from colic. It's a common issue among infants that's most likely caused by gastrointestinal discomfort, such as intestinal cramping. Colic affects up to 40 percent of children, typically occurring when a child is between six weeks and six months; fortunately, it rarely lasts longer than a year.

"Delictase® provides just enough lactase to treat colic," Neosante CEO, João Santos, said. Lactase is used to digest lactose, preventing fermentation in the body that leads to tummy pains.

Delictase® Oral Drops come in a 15-milliliter solution, prepackaged in a dropper, and should be added to breast milk or baby formula. Neosante is an established company overseas, having sold more than two million vials of Delictase® Oral Drops in 2017 alone, predominately to health-conscious parents trying to treat their babies' colic.

Neosante Health Solutions is a privately owned Portuguese pharmaceutical company. Established in 2007, it produces food supplements, medical devices and cosmetics. The company currently distributes products to 20 countries on three continents, and is bringing its Delictase® Oral Drops to parents in the U.S. via multiple online retailers.

Health issues, including lactose intolerance, food allergies, intestinal microflora disorders, incorrect feeding techniques and psychosocial factors may be large factors causing colic. "Delictase® Oral Drops is the best remedy for colic you will find on the market," Santos said. "It is different from our capsules filled with powder." The drops help babies who may have hypolactasia, but is not intended for severe lactose intolerance.

For more information on Delictase® Oral Drops, visit www.delictase.com. For more information on Neosante Health Solutions, visit www.neosante-hs.com.

Please direct inquiries to:
Chloe Sommers, 561-544-0719
pr@inhealthmedia.com

