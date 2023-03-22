Neosec Wins Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Three Categories, Including "Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company"

Neosec Uniquely Redefines API Security to Identify and Protect APIs from Fraud, Theft and Misuse

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neosec , the pioneer in discovering and identifying API threats using behavioral analytics with its API Detection and Response solution, today announced that it has won in three different categories of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, including being selected as the Silver winner of "Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company."

"We congratulate Neosec for the recognition as an award winner in three categories, including API Security, Threat Hunting and Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 8th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

Neosec was awarded the Gold winner for "Threat Hunting" and the Silver winner for the category of "API Security." In total, the three awards reflect the way in which Neosec has redefined API security to be less about legacy web applications and more about modern cloud applications that use APIs in both their internal software composition with containers and microservices and the connections with third-party systems from customers, partners, suppliers and other entities.

"It is both telling and extraordinary that a relatively new company like Neosec should be selected as the second most innovative cybersecurity company—given the vast number and types of security technologies and companies that cover so many areas—and the top award for threat hunting, signaling that being able to investigate and find threats in your data is innovative in application and API security," said Giora Engel, co-founder and chief executive officer, Neosec. "We are rapidly gaining growth and recognition, as organizations discover that the traditional approach to API security is woefully insufficient. Acknowledgement in the category of API security shows that the industry is rapidly changing to address the most pressing challenges."

Protecting APIs is crucial for any digital business today, as core business systems, data and assets are connected directly to customers and partners. The creation and usage of business APIs grows exponentially, and many of them are put in place without the involvement of security, risk or IT teams, making them unknown and unprotected. The security threat and business risk posed by this vast and growing API attack surface is increasingly top of mind for security teams.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The worldwide awards program is produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 600,000 cybersecurity professionals to honor and recognize the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.

For more information about protecting APIs:

About Neosec

Neosec is re-inventing application security with a powerful platform that unifies security and development teams to protect modern applications from threats. The foundation of the SaaS platform is built on data and analytics to manage security at scale. Neosec prevents threats from abusing the complex network of APIs that connect today's businesses. The platform helps organizations discover every API and audit risk. Neosec has pioneered the use of behavioral analytics to understand normal versus abnormal API usage and delivers powerful threat hunting capabilities together with a team of expert threat hunters. Neosec prevents threats and stops abuse hiding within APIs and brings new intelligence to application security. Neosec is based in Palo Alto, California with R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel. To learn more, visit Neosec.com .

SOURCE Neosec