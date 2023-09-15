Neoss® Group has launched a new wireless intraoral scanner, NeoScan™ 2000

ZURICH, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neoss Group, a leading innovator in dental implant solutions, is proud to announce the fast and easy-to-use wireless intraoral scanner, NeoScan™ 2000. This follows the success of last year's launch of the NeoScan™ 1000.

NeoScan™ 2000 - Elevate your patient experience with affordable precision and speed.
"We believe that our new impression machine will make it possible for more dental professionals to start using digital impressions. NeoScan 2000's combination of wireless technology, extended battery life, ergonomic design, and affordability makes it the ultimate choice for dental practices looking to enhance their efficiency and precision,"– Dr. Robert Gottlander, President and CEO of the Neoss Group.

NeoScan 2000 offers dental practitioners the ultimate digital impression solution. Its wireless technology liberates clinicians from the constraints of cables, allowing for unrestricted mobility during scanning. This freedom enables effortless capture of even the most challenging proximal areas, ensuring comprehensive and precise digital impressions. Its long-range connectivity ensures stable and uninterrupted data transfer, eliminating the need for constant repositioning or signal dropouts.

In addition, Neoss Group announced that they will increase the free cloud storage in their NeoConnect to 1 terabyte, equivalent to about 25,000 cases. This is now available to any user of the NeoScan. All NeoScans come with free upgrades of the NeoPro software and NeoConnect cloud service to help dental professionals experience seamless integration and maximize the potential of their scanner without any extra costs.

NeoScan 2000 is now available to dental professionals seeking to enhance their practice's digital capabilities. For more information, please visit: https://neoss.com/neoscan.

About Neoss® 
Neoss was founded with a vision to enhance dental implant treatments for both clinicians and patients. With our extensive expertise in dental implant procedures, we are committed to develop user-friendly and cost-effective solutions that enhance the efficiency of dental professionals and improve patient outcomes. Our products and solutions are designed, researched, and developed in Gothenburg, Sweden – the birthplace of Osseointegration and the renowned pioneer, Professor Per-Ingvar Brånemark. You can have confidence knowing that our offerings are supported by scientific research and long-term clinical results, providing you and your patients with peace of mind. To find out more visit https://neoss.com

Neoss® Group launches NeoTell™ a new device to measure implant stability.

