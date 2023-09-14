Neoss® Group launches NeoTell™ a new device to measure implant stability.

ZÜRICH, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Neoss Group, a pioneer in dental implant solutions, announced a partnership with Osstell AB, a global leader in implant stability measurement and osseointegration progress monitoring. Today, we proudly introduce the first fruit of this collaboration: NeoTell, an affordable, rapid, and precise device designed to measure implant stability. NeoTell equips clinicians with the tools they need to assess implant stability swiftly and accurately, thereby improving patient outcomes and simplifying the digital workflow.

Together with Osstell, we have combined our strengths to develop a product that merges our user-friendly dental implant solutions with their extensive expertise in dental implant stability and osseointegration. The measurement of implant stability begins with NeoTell™

"NeoTell will offer clinicians the means to work more efficiently and effectively. Our collaboration with Osstell ensures that we can provide the dental community with a comprehensive solution that enhances the predictability and success of dental implant procedures. We believe that NeoTell will become an indispensable tool for dental professionals." – Dr. Robert Gottlander, President and CEO of the Neoss Group.

NeoTell empowers dental professionals with an intuitive and user-friendly device that delivers objective results without invasive procedures. With this proven technology, clinicians can make informed treatment decisions swiftly and confidently.

One of the key advantages of NeoTell is its affordability, making RFA (Resonance Frequency Analysis) technology accessible to a wide range of dental practitioners. This affordability ensures that more clinicians can leverage the benefits of RFA technology. Patients can also anticipate improved outcomes, as this technology enables more precise assessment and treatment planning, ultimately leading to greater confidence and satisfaction in their dental implant procedures.

To learn more about the NeoTell, please visit https://neoss.com/neotell.

About Neoss®

Neoss was founded with a vision to enhance dental implant treatments for both clinicians and patients. With our extensive expertise in dental implant procedures, we are committed to develop user-friendly and cost-effective solutions that enhance the efficiency of dental professionals and improve patient outcomes. Our products and solutions are designed, researched, and developed in Gothenburg, Sweden – the birthplace of Osseointegration and the renowned pioneer, Professor Per-Ingvar Brånemark. You can have confidence knowing that our offerings are supported by scientific research and long-term clinical results, providing you and your patients with peace of mind. To find out more visit https://neoss.com

